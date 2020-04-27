Telemedicine support hub, online consultation from leading healthcare service providers with Microsoft’s Bing COVID-19 Tracker

Microsoft has announced new features on the Bing COVID-19 Tracker to help citizens of India stay up to date with the latest on the pandemic. These include the integration of the Apollo Hospitals bot for self-assessment and a hub for telemedicine support from reputed healthcare organizations. The Tracker will also offer content in nine Indian languages to provide people across the country access to critical information related to the pandemic in preferred language.

The Bing COVID-19 Tracker serves as a single, credible hub of news and official government information. It allows users to track novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections across the globe and in India (www.bing.com/covid/local/india) at a hyperlocal level. Users can get statistics on infection, recoveries and fatalities in their own states and districts. They can also save locations of their near and dear ones to quickly view stats of those areas at one place.

The Tracker provides authentic information on helpline numbers and testing centers as well as guidance and advisories from credible sources, including those from the Government of India, ICMR and WHO. Moreover, users can stay on top of the latest news – both national and local with embedded stories and live feeds from leading national and regional language media houses.