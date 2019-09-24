Terry Towel Global Expo 2019 to be held in Solapur from September 25 to 27

The Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019 is being held in Solapur between September 25 to 27 bringing together the whole gamut of people involved in this sector from cotton growers and manufacturers to traders, exporters and importers on a unique platform to harness marketing and export opportunities for terry towel producers and to close the gap between producers and consumers.The Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019 is being held at Karmaveer Appasaheb Kadadi Sanskrutik Bhavav, Siddheshawar Sahakari Sugar Factory Area, Hotgi Road, Solapur, Maharashtra. For Registration please log in to www.vibrantterrytowel.com. The Expo aims at fulfilling the Make In India and Make In Maharashtra dreams of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Honorable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadanavis.

Organized by the Textile Development Foundation in association with Global Network (International Trade Advisory) and Supported by Minister Co-operative, Marketing and Textile, Maharashtra this expo will be showcasing a variety of towels along with unique jacquard woven terry towels and other bath linen products to forge business links worldwide. Global buyers are scheduled to meet shortlisted Maharashtra suppliers so as to negotiate their forthcoming procurement deals and private labels.

This summit, apart from bringing manufacturers and buyers on a single platform, will be showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in this sector with talks and interactive sessions for participants. Also, it will help to establish direct networking opportunities for both the domestic and international markets while quality manufacturers will be encouraged to develop unique products for the export market. Solutions would also be provided for the challenges faced by the towels and bath linen sector said Mr. Rajesh Goski, Chief Executive officer- Vibrant Terry Towel Global Expo and Summit 2019 & President – Textile Development Foundation.

USA is the biggest market for terry towels and imports, worth 22,500 crore a year. Of that, India accounts for 5,200 crore. Now the manufacturers from Solapur are eyeing to increase this pie and have an assured market to further increase capacity.The local units supplying to the domestic and exports markets are collectively generating a sales revenue of 1,200 crore and the objective is to grow this revenue by 4000 crores by 2022 by directly dealing with international buyers Said Mr. Rajesh Goski.

India boasts to have the 3rd largest market share in Asia-Pacific home textiles market, which is estimated to be $3.7 billion in India 2014 and is expected to grow fastest in world at CAGR of 7.2% between 2015 & 2020 to reach $5.6 billion by 2020. Bed Linen & Bed Spread accounted for 58.1% of the Indian home textiles market worth $2.1 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness highest growth between 2015 and 2020 to reach.

$3.3 billion growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the period. Bath/Toilet Linen which represents 2nd largest market share is expected to follow bed linen & bed spread in terms of growth rate and is set to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of study to reach $ 0.9 billion by 2020 said Mr. Siddheshwar Gaddam Chairman–TDF

It must be borne in mind that a sizeable legacy of India’s textile industry thrives in Maharashtra and it is here that a wide variety of high quality towels will be on display while at the same time business partnerships would be forged. An aggregate of over 200 buyers from 20 countries aside from more than 3000 domestic customers are expected to visit the expo. These include department stores, wholesalers and retailers, corporate buyers, purchasing agents, merchants and exporters. The foreign countries being represented include the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Poland, Germany, Australia, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Qatar and Saudi Arabia said Mr. Govind Zanwar, Vice President –VTT

The summit on various industry relevant topics with domestic and global speakers from towels and bath linen sector would enlighten the participants with the latest technological developments/innovations in towels and bath linen sector. This will enable participants to find solutions for the challenges faced by towels and bath linen sector. Sizeable part of the legacy of India’s textile industry thrives in Maharashtra. This expo will showcase large varieties of high quality towels with latest technologies in the sector for the products listed below to forge business partnerships worldwide. Solapur is a well-known centre for manufacturing terry towels and chaddar and these products are registered under intellectual property rights. Solapur manufacturers have benefited from the new Textile Development Foundation which has created a platform to present their products and get direct linkages with domestic as well as international customers.The textile industry in Solapur numbering 800 manufacturers is expected to receive a boost following this expo. And with textile production almost non-existent now, India has tremendous potential to cater to the entire developed world and create employment here at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

