Tetrad Global Beverages launches its portfolio including Early Dark in West Bengal

Tetrad Global Beverages Pvt Ltd launches India’s first batch of handcrafted wines in collaboration with an award-winning winery, Vignobles Arbeau of France, labelled Early Dark. One of India’s first winemaker Abhay Kewadkar launched his own label of wines earlier this year in Bangalore along with partner hotelier Rishad Minocher. Handcrafted in small batches, the Early Dark label of wines is produced and bottled in France, out of grapes grown sustainably, only for the Indian market. The Arbeau family have been making quality wines for 5 generations and has been farming sustainably since 1998 and distributing wines to over 30 countries.

The city of Joy will be the third destination in the country for these wines. A brainchild of Abhay Kewadkar and Rishad Minocher, their company Tetrad Global Beverages Pvt Ltd has been the one importing the Early Dark labels. Besides their own label, Tetrad Global Beverages Pvt Ltd is also exclusive importers for Groupe GCF’s wines in India. Groupe GCF is the No 1 privately held wine company in France and is a winegrower, winemaker and maturation specialist with over 3000 ha of vineyards across almost all the important wine regions in France. Tetrad has an exclusive partnership with Borie Manoux importing wines that range from their Classical to Grands Cru Classé Bordeaux wines. Borie Manoux is one of France’s largest winery and wine merchant Groups in France and own more than a dozen Grands Cru and Classical Chateaux in Bordeaux.

The company recently added wines from the sought after Clovely Estate in Australia which includes 2 red, a white and sparkling wine. Tetrad Global Beverages will be looking at countries such as Spain

The Early Dark portfolio boasts of a Reserve Range of 3 varietals & Blends and a special Regional Range of another 3 varietals. The Syrah – Negrette – Gamay red wine in their Reserve Range has won many awards, which include being rated at 90 points by Wine Enthusiast, 86 points by Guide Gilber Early Dark label. These vineyards follow traditional winemaking techniques and use state-of-the-art equipment combined with a modern approach to winemaking.

At present, 4 million cases (12 bottles of 750 ml each per case) of wine are being sold per annum in India. Of these 0.4 million cases or 10 percent are imported wines. Of the 4 million cases, 2.5 million are premium wines and the balance are cheaper wines priced at Rs 300 and below. In the next 12 months, the company’s wine labels which are available in retail stores in Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal will be available pan India in markets including Tamil Nadu, Goa, Chennai, Pondicherry, Kerala, Andhra and Telangana barring Delhi.

The wines from Tetrad are now available in stores in Kolkata for people to pick up this festive season.

