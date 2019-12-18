The Aryans School organizes Annual Concert

The Aryans School hosted their most awaited event “Annual Concert 2019” in the esteemed presence of Shri Bratya Basu, Minister of Science, Technology and Bio-Technology, Govt. of West Bengal at Rabindra Bhavan, Khardah recently. Mrs. Keka Mallik, Principal, The Aryans School and the members of the advisory council along with school management were also present at the occasion.

With the theme of “Solstice Soiree”, this edition of the cultural extravaganza initiative witnessed more than 400 students to celebrate and cherish the rhythm of classical music, dance, drama and Sanskrit slokas with precision and poise to set a festive mood.

The first performance of the day was Ganesh Vandana. The toddlers of Prarambh enthralled the audience with an enactment of the children’s tale ‘Little Red Riding Hood’. There were other commendable performances namely a dance show on the theme Melody – ‘The Bridge of Harmony’ and a drama on the classic fairy tale ‘Sleeping Beauty’. The students also paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore to define music as a means to bring unity in diversity, on the tune of ‘Jogoth Jure Udaar Shure’. The concert was mesmerising with a musical fiesta on the melodious compositions of Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Kishore Kumar, Salil Chowdhury, Lata Mangeshkar to name a few. This was followed by the dramatic rendition of Tagor’s ‘Tasher Desh’. The audience was further surprised by a dance presentation on a musical piece composed by the dance exponent, Sri Uday Shankar and a play on English saga ‘The Selfish Giant’. The programme ended with an energetic performance on the burning issue of crisis of water in the 21st century and the plight of the common man.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Keka Mallik, Principal, The Aryans School said, “I am very proud to be a part of this family and nurture talents among the students for several years. The concert aimed to portray the ethos and fundamental ideals of this pioneer educational institution laid down by the founder Sri S.L. Dugar. The students upheld the essence of the school emblem— character, culture and conscience through various cultural presentations. The programme turned out to be quite spectacular. The ambience of the show was vibrant, contagious and exuberant.”

The Aryans School aspires to be one of the most progressive and proactive Educational Institutions of north Kolkata. The School aims to provide education to students from all classes of our society in a free and culturally vibrant ambience.

