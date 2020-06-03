The Associations of Surgeons of India (ASI) and Amway India extend support to public health service providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an unprecedented crisis leading to increased hygiene awareness and accelerate the global demand for hand sanitisers. To address this soaring demand, especially across hospitals and frontline workers who are relentlessly serving COVID-19 patients, The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) has partnered with Amway India, one of the leading FMCG direct selling companies. As part of the fight against COVID-19, Amway India, for the first time conceptualizedand developed Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel for donation. With this partnership, the company is supporting the frontline workers who are working across COVID designated hospitals, under Amway’s COVID-19 relief program.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, President of ASI, said, “ASI is Asia Pacific’s largest and world’s second largest surgical organization that represents surgeons and surgical trainees all over India. Over the past three months ASI has championed a major philanthropic drive and raised over Rs 1 crore towards procuring & distributing PPEs to the healthcare professionals. Furthermore, I am very grateful to Amway India for partnering with ASI in distributing the much-needed sanitizers to COVID designated Hospitals in 16 cities all over India.”

“In alignment with our purpose of helping people live better, healthier lives, and to do our part as a socially responsible corporate, we constantly explore ways and means to support the communities around us. We believe that the need of the hour is to collaborate, protect, empower and provide essentials to the affected communities and frontline workers. To support public health service providers, we have produced a significant supply of Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel for distribution. I believe that association with ASI is very fruitful and this initiative is also in line with our global efforts to support local communities. This is a step towards showcasing our gratitude on behalf of the Amway India family to the frontline workers”, added Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India.

ASI through its state chapter representatives and with the help from Amway’s operations team has distributed over 12,000 units of Persona Hand Sanitizer Gel (500ML). The team has successfully covered 47 hospitals, identified for COVID- 19 patients across 16 Indian states covering both metro and non-metro cities. Some of the leading hospitals include, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Delhi and Jaipur; Sir Ganga Ram, Delhi; Guru Nanak Dev Hospital & Medical College, Amritsar; BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai; B J Medical College and Hospital, Pune; AIIMS, Patna; Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases, Bangalore; Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad; Guwahati Medical College & Hospital amongst others.