The Bengal Chamber in association with JIS University organized the 9th edition of Technology Quiz on 15th February 2020 at JIS University Campus

The Bengal Chamber in association with JIS University has successfully organized the 9th edition of the Chamber’s Technology Quiz which is an Inter College Quiz Fest. In the previous years, The Chamber has successfully organized Tech Quiz during 2009 to 2019. This year, more than 160 teams and around 300 students parcipated in this event from across various Colleges in Bengal and Eastern India

“The Bengal Chamber has embarked on this initiative to engage with students who are economic assets and nurture their technology knowledge which will eventually make them more relevant to the job market which is primarily driven by tech knowledge and skills. The target audience for this Quiz are Technology students in their Bachelors and/or Masters”, stated Mr. Subhodip Ghosh, Director General, The Bengal Chamber.While the theme for the Quiz was ‘Technology’, the questions covered a wide spectrum of interest areas — with each question having a Technology angle but not necessarily oriented to technical issues/processes. This quiz had a unique positioning of its own — a little away from the more familiar general and business quizzes, which made it all the more interesting and enjoyable. The Quiz Masters for this edition were Mr. Auritro (Ruru) Chowdhury and Mr. Kinshuk Biswas.A team from Jadavpur University came out as the Winners of this Quiz represented by Prithwijit Nath and Suryadeb Basu. The 1st Runner’s-up position was bagged by Santanu Kumar and Ujjwal Gupta from NIT Jamshepur while the 2nd Runner’s-up was Anirban Maity and Aman Saurav of NIT Jamshedpur.

” Its a wonderful joint venture between institutes and a industry body like The Bengal Chamber to continue with this initiative for so many years. It allows a wonderful platform of student interaction, knowledge sharing and exchange of technological updates.I wish all the participants my best wishes”, stated Prof. (Dr) B C Mal, Vice Chancellor, JISU. Key dignitaries present in the occasion were Mr. K K Mahapatra,Head- INFOCOM ABP Pvt. Ltd.;Prof (Dr.) Santanu Kumar Sen, Principal,GNIT, ; Mr. Angshuman Bhattacharya, CEO and Founder SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services PL; Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharya,Senior Director & Centre Head,Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Kolkata, (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India); Mr. Indrajit Chatterjee, Executive Director -Infrastructure, Government and Healthcare, KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd; Mr. Kushal Sengupta, President, Nimbus Systems Pvt Ltd.and Mr. Jayanta Kr. Saha, Director,Softthink Intelligent Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Like this: Like Loading...