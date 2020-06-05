The Bengal Chamber organises a Webinar on “The Roadmap of The Skill Ecosystems”

The Skill Development Committee of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry has organised a webinar to discuss the massive impact of the pandemic which not only causes a threat to the lives of millions of people but also their livelihood is also at stake with huge job loss and pay cuts. Mr. Prashant Sinha, renowned Skill Industry Specialist, Mr. Surajit Kumar Bhakat, HR Head,Lexus Motors Ltd, and Mr Subrata Dutta, Chairperson-Skill Development Committee BCC&I and Director of theThe George Telegraph Group joined the discussion to find a way forward for both the Industry and Training providers. Mr. Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Vice Chairperson-Skill Development Committee, Director, Global Operations, Techno India Group, Founder and Curator-in-Chief was the moderator.

Even before the current crisis, changing technologies and new ways of working were disrupting jobs. According to the McKinsey Global Institute survey as many as 375 million workers—or 14 percent of the global workforce—would have to switch occupations or acquire new skills by 2030 because of automation and artificial intelligence. The coronavirus pandemic has made this question more urgent. Workers across industries must figure out how they can adapt to rapidly changing conditions, and companies have to learn how to match those workers to new roles and activities. This dynamic is about more than remote working. It’s about how leaders can reskill and upskill the workforce to deliver new business models in the post-pandemic era.

Mr. Subrata Dutta, Chairperson-Skill Development Committee BCC&I and Director of the The George Telegraph Group mentioned “This pandemic has created an unprecedented challenge for skill development. We have almost arrived at a global paralysis of education and training. The situation may likely affect the careers of millions of students. Despite the challenges it is clear that crisis provides an opportunity for the development of more flexible learning solutions that make better use of online learning in skill and digital tools.”He also mentioned that the George Telegraph Group has arranged online Job Fair with success.

Mr. Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Vice Chairperson-Skill Development Committee “There’s currently a lot unknown about how the world will transform after we get the novel coronavirus under control, but it is extremely unlikely that things will just go back to exactly the way they were before. Our workplaces are likely to change, and with it, the skills companies will require. Almost every workplace will demand skills like tech-savviness, data literacy and digital/coding skills to survive in the post-covid world.”Mr. Prashant Sinha, mentioned “Covid 19 crisis has caused some sustained disruptions which will require TVET system to quickly adapt to these challenges. I see a new Industry – TVET pact to address a new age workforce trained in novel ways with nimbleness to continually adapt & be on lifelong learning journey”

Mr. Surajit Kumar Bhakat, HR Head,Lexus Motors Ltd, pointed out “we will have to adapt quickly and start learning new things, new situations and be READY for new needs and challenges.”

He mentioned a few ways that his ornasation is also focusing on to fight this New Normalcy:1. Empathetic Employee communication during this need of hour.2. A well-defined SOP in place & proper communication to all employees of the company.3. Identification of workforce – who need to come to office & who can work from home so that all the norms of social distancing & care can be taken.4. Ensure safe & sanitized workplace before starting of operations.5. Fastrack training of Staff in critical sectors through online modules6. Focusing on skills/activities which can be remotely done & going to be in immediate demand7. Technology interventions is a important factor for continuous learning8. Video-interviewing and remote connection facilities for industry connect initiatives, placement, apprenticeship and OJT9. Key aspects of “financial management” – Planning, Budget & Execution.While it might still be very early days, and there might be several hurdles to overcome, but it is clear that India Inc is slowly yet surely beginning its journey to recovery.

