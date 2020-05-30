Sat. May 30th, 2020

The Bengal Chamber provides relief for Amphan victims in South 24 Parganas

The State has seen large scale devastation and loss of life and property as a result of cyclone Amphan. Keeping to its tradition of standing besides its affected citizens in times of crisis, The Bengal Chamber is providing relief materials to a few of the worst hit areas of South 24 parganas.

A task force constituted by The Bengal Chamber is in touch with local administration, District Magistrate , South 24 Parganas.

Through intervention and supervision of the District Magistrate and B.D.O., relief materials are being distributed in the affected villages.

The relief are as follows –

1)500 Tarpaulin sheets, 

2)500 solar lanterns, 3)500 buckets with 2 water bottles each 2 ltrs, biscuits,muri,gur, powder milk for babies,saniaty napkins,ORS,packets of noodles,

4)Basic medicines are being given.

On the occasion, Mr. Subhodip Ghosh,Director General,The Bengal Chamber, stated, “The Bengal Chamber has always stood by the fellow citizens in times of crisis. We believe it is our mandate to extend our support to those who are in need during such unprecedented times”.

He also added, “At the same time he added that earlier also in 2009 when Aila had struck the state,The Bengal Chamber had stood beside those badly affected villages of Sunderbans who were given relief. Additionally we helped them for construction of tube wells in different pockets of Sunderbans.”

Generous support has been received from  Vikram Solar,Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd, A Tosh and Sons (India) Ltd and Members, Friends and Employees of The Chamber.

