The Best Ways to Lose Weight & Get in Shape in 50 Days

Quick weight-loss schemes may be tempting as they promise results in a short time. These plans, however, are highly restrictive, so you might have trouble adhering to them and may give up long before your 50-day deadline. Extreme calorie restriction or banning entire food groups can leave you calorie deficient. Even if you manage to stay with the plan and lose weight, as soon as the 50 days are up, and you return to your regular eating habits — you’re likely to regain any pounds you’ve lost.

Aim to maintain a 500- to 1,000-calorie-per-day deficit to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week for the most manageable and sustainable results. You may lose a few extra pounds in the first couple of weeks of the plan as your body adjusts, but expect to lose, at most, about 14 pounds in the 50 days. Create the deficit by combining exercise and making wise food choices.

Exactly how many calories you need daily to lose weight over the 50 days depends on how many calories you need to maintain your weight. Your calorie needs are based on your age, size and gender. Use an online calculator to help you pinpoint yours most precisely. A diet of 1,200 to 1,800 calories is considered low-calorie and effective for weight loss for women and men, respectively, but don’t go below these calorie levels, or you’ll slow your metabolism.