“The dance bridges festival’s third edition just hit the town.”

By- Trisha Saha and Chandrani Mukherjee:- On 1st august,thursday,2019 the opening ceremony of the third edition of the dance bridges festival which was founded in the year 2015 by Vanessa Maria Mirza took place at the ICCR, Kolkata.This awaited dance biennal from the very root was supported by an international team based in the U.K, Taiwan and France. In the present third edition, 40 artists are hailing from 15 countries to take part in this 5 day art extravaganza working around the theme of “Sense of Intimacy” from August 1 to 5, 2019.

The opening day ceremony featured various well known dance groups and artists like Asomates Dynameis dance company (Cypress), Tijmur Dance Theatre(Taiwan), Gabrielle Revlock(USA), Martin Piliponsky Braier( Argentina). During the press conference, Vanessa conceded that the dance festival was inspired in the beginning in 2014 while trying to create a small one-time event in Calcutta for artists to meet and share their work which eventually developed into a festival. She dared to dream to create a an organisation to support the festival as an international dance biennale with smaller events in between for years.

To make this event extra special Vanessa has ensured that the festival is open to all by offering most events free of charge apart from the workshops and the

participation fees.

The overall endeavour of all the performers and the administration indeed was successful, and we wish that the coming days would make the artists connect and cope with the changing world and society through dance.

