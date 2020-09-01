The delight of receiving a present is matched only by the joy of giving one

Lapis Bard’s carefully curated gift sets with premium accessories are a great way to make your colleague or loved one feel special because the only thing that feels better than receiving a great gift is… receiving two great gifts.

This Lapis Bard Contemporary Ballpoint Pen and Avant Garde Shard Cufflinks Gift Set is the definitive combination for the man who appreciates the finer things in life. The cufflinks are made with superior stainless-steel and feature 24K gold-plating. The pen’s retractable twist-mechanism and sleek, elongated clip provide a blend of ease and comfort. The set comes in an elegant gift box.

The Ducorium Cognac S-money Clip Wallet and Belt Gift Set contains an elegant wallet and an expertly crafted belt. Hand painted using the da Vinci inspired Sfumato technique, the wallet has a smooth, dual-tone finish. The beautiful, handcrafted leather belt is adorned with a 22-carat gold-plated, stainless steel buckle. The set comes in a stylish keepsake wooden gift box.

This premium gift set contains a Contemporary Matte Black Ballpoint Pen and a Camden Belt. The masculine elegance of the matte black ballpoint is highlighted by the chrome trim that gilds the solid black finish. The Camden Belt is made from the finest Spanish leather. The black leather is perfectly accentuated by a gorgeous gun-metal buckle with a bold 3-stripe motif and palladium finish. The set comes in a stylish keepsake wooden gift box.

Lapis Bard has a stunning collection of gift sets priced between Rs.9,500 to Rs.15,500. You can explore all these exciting options at: https://www.lapisbard.com/lifestyle-accessories/gift-sets.html