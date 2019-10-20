THE DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE 2019 GETS THE CITY MOVING FOR 30 ACTION PACKED DAYS

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – the world’s only citywide fitness movement launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, will return for its third consecutive edition starting 18th October to 16th November, 2019. With 2 large-scale Fitness Villages, 10 Community Hubs, more than 40 events and over 5,000 classes across Dubai, DFC will transform the city into a gym that supports 30 mins of daily activity for all ages, abilities and fitness levels. The action-packed calendar will bring the city to life featuring flagship programmes of fitness gurus and iconic brands. Notable amongst these is an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class on October 26 with “The Body Coach”, best-selling author and Instagram fitness star Joe Wicks.

Created to inspire Dubai to get fitter as a lifestyle choice for all, DFC aims to also break the 1 million mark of young and old committing to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days of the festival in 2019. This event will receive support from global brand icons like Nike, Lululemon and Under Armour, who have come together to deliver an unprecedented range of activities through the month.

Commenting on the Challenge, His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), said: “Dubai Fitness Challenge the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has helped cement Dubai’s position as a global city that prioritises health and fitness. Fundamentally the fitness movement aims to make Dubai the “Most Active City” as well in the world – and with each edition, DFC has been taking us further along this journey.”

Participants can register via the Dubai Fitness App or Dubai Fitness Challenge website, where they can access all the details on free citywide classes, create social fitness groups, track their daily progress and share their achievements on social media using the hashtag #Dubai30x30. More information is also available on the official DFC website: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.

Below is a glimpse of what the city of Dubai has in store for everyone through this high impact fitness month!

Find your 30

DFC 2019 brings the idea of need for relatability and personalisation to life with its new launch “Find Your 30” virtual content hub – a one-stop destination to a wide range of fitness content for all ages and abilities where anyone can craft their individualised fitness programme and take their personal fitness journeys.

City is a Gym

Delivering on its promise to make fitness readily available to all, the hub will feature “City is a Gym”, a virtual map of Dubai spanning 30 different locations across the city where individuals and groups can work out for free without any equipment. Upon arrival at each location, participants can scan a QR code with their mobile device, and an easy-to-follow workout unique to that place will appear for them to complete their 30 minutes of exercise.

It takes a Village!

The Kite Beach and The Festival City Mall Fitness Village will offer a variety of outdoor activities across multiple zones, each created to provide a unique fitness experience set against the picturesque Arabian Sea. The zones will have opportunities for all audiences to partake in fun activities from stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, kayaking to an ‘IMAGINE’ fitness-themed show playing twice every evening at the festival city mall.

