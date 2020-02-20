THE FATTY BAO, KOLKATA – ASIAN GASTROBAR, INTRODUCES AN ALL NEW COCKTAIL & FOOD MENU

It’s time for change … it’s time for a menu packed with distinctive, new cocktails, eclectic Asian food and the promise of many exciting evenings that will brings friends together at the chic and trendy The Fatty Bao, Kolkata – the country’s first and most popular Asian Gastrobar. Presenting the ‘New Wave’ at The Fatty Bao, Kolkata with an all new cocktail and food offering that’s high on comfort and taste, and flavours that leave you craving for more. Sharing plates for the table, spirituous, signature cocktails, shooters and a wide variety of drinks coupled with a chic and trendy space makes this your go to place in the city. The Fatty Bao, Kolkata (a part of the Olive Group) brings you its biggest and most exciting new menu ever, with a completely new bar offering with over 20 brilliant, new cocktails and 51 new dishes, all at prices that are equally heady and delicious! The stars of the new menu include an extensive selection of delicious, newsmall plates that pair perfectly with your cocktails, vegetarian fare packed with interesting Asian flavours, an array of ‘Chef’s Specials’, and an Asian BBQ and Grills section, seldom seen in this part of the world, Fatty’s Twisted Classic cocktails and a selection of creative Gin & Tonics that have infused themselves into our bar! Laid-back lunch scenes, buzzy evenings and thumping bar nights – the tide is changing and ‘New Wave’ is all set to create ripples in the dining out scene in the city and change the way you experience The Fatty Bao, Kolkata. Get ready to be swept off your feet.

The Fatty Bao has always been known for comfortable flavours rooted in South Asia, coupled with edgy yet unpretentious décor, heady cocktails and great food to match. It was here where many had their first experience with a bao and cocktails with an Asian edge. Where people fell in love with sushi and gyoza, and where tempura and katsu became a part of their daily culinary vocabulary and cocktails made headlines for their distinctive Asian flavours. Through this new food and drink menu, Executive Chef Prashanth and Head Chef Sumit reinforce the warmth and comfort that’s at the heart of The Fatty Bao, and then up the offering 51 times over.

In the true spirit of the gastrobar tradition, the cocktail story is strong and brimming with Asian inspiration! Our expanded bar menu presents a potent G&T offering, exhilarating ‘Twisted Classic Cocktails, award-winning The Fatty Bao signature cocktails, heady shooters and refreshing Sangrias. The new G&Ts, each created using unique in-house signature shrubs, include ‘Ms. Pepperpots’ made with house-made peppercorn shrub and fresh dill, ‘Kumquat & Friends’ – using home-made kumquat and basil shrub, ‘Mr. Muddle’ with fresh grapefruit muddled with thyme, ‘Gin-Tea’ with an unusual chamomile tea shrub and ‘Splendour on the Grass’ that blends our signature lemongrass shrub with gin and tonic. What’s more, each of our signature G&Ts pair perfectly with our new ‘BBQ and Grill’ and small plates offering.

With the new drinks offering, you get alcohol and cocktails at amazing prices! Spirit measures have gotten bigger and better and the more you order, the less you pay. There’s a new selection of ‘Twisted Classic Cocktails’, offering a fun spin on old favourites including ‘Fresh Chilli & Basil Cosmopolitan’, ‘Smoky Old-Fashioned Tea’, ‘Dill & Cucumber Margarita’ and a gorgeous ‘Bacon Whiskey Sour’. If you’re a fan of fruity Martinis, we have orange, kiwi, watermelon to choose from. Want more? We’ve got ‘Basil Seeds & Fresh Thyme LIIT’, ‘Hibiscus Tea Sangria’ and ‘Fruity Fresh White Sangria’. The Fatty Bao’s award-winning signature cocktails make their special appearance on our new bar menu with ‘Fatty Grain’ -roasted barley infused with whiskey and sweet and sour, ’Wasabi Drop’ with tequila and wasabi shaken with sweet and sour, ‘Tropic Thunder’ with fresh lemongrass and pineapple muddled with white rum, ‘Fatty Old Fashioned’ – cinnamon whiskey, bourbon whiskey, a dash of Angostura bitters and a cinnamon stick. If you’re looking for something to order at the bar – the internationally popular Omakase or Chef’s choice of Sushi comes in 12 or 16 pieces with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are the perfect accompaniment with cocktails.

More options to accompany your cocktail order comes from our amazing selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dim sums such as the ‘Baby Spinach & Feta Dim Sum’, or the ‘Butterfly Pea Tea Essence ,Cream Cheese -Shiitake Mushroom & Water Chestnut Dim Sum’ and, for seafood lovers, there’s ‘Fish & Spinach roll with black bean sauce ’, ‘Lobster Crab Meat & Tobiko dim sum’, and more. Looking for a fun night in town? Go on and order a round of our heady shooters! ‘Blushing Dragon’ with grapefruit syrup and vodka, ‘Toffee Cream’ with frozen raspberries and whiskey and ‘Dragon Breath’ with sriracha, soy sauce, vodka and grape juice is sure to up the ante!

That’s not all – we have loads more on the food menu to indulge your Asian food cravings. If you are in for a quick and healthy lunch with the ladies, try one of our refreshing new salads including the ‘Grilled Asparagus & Mushroom Salad’ with assorted lettuce, garlic, crispy wonton, sunflower seeds, chilli balsamic and mustard dressing, or the’ Burmese inspired ‘Tea Leaf Salad’ with Darjeeling tea leaves, cabbage, iceberg, roasted sesame, cucumber, green chilli, creamy soy, garlic, basil dressing and rice crispy. If you are out with a large group, pick a dish from the ‘Chef’s Specials’ that includes the Hainanese ‘Chicken Rice’, Beijing style 24 hour marinated ‘Roasted Half Duck’’ with chilli, five spice, hoisin, spicy pickled plum, cucumber, scallion and crispy chilli pancake. Add a selection of new and interesting vegetarian small plates to your order to experience the depth of flavours from Asian cuisine including ‘Huanese Eggplant’, ‘Crumb-fried Goat Cheese’, ‘Roasted Baby Potato’, ‘Corn & Turnip Cake’ and Edamame, Tofu and Sesame Toast’. And those who prefer meat can feast on ‘Har Pang Pork’, Tangra-inspired ‘Chilli Chicken’, ‘Spiced Beet Chicken’, or our favourite ‘Crispy Chilli Fish’.

The Asian BBQ and Grills takes inspiration from different regions of South East Asia yet uses locally sourced ingredients and perfectly complement the cocktail offering. Try the ‘Assorted Mushrooms’- shiitake and button mushrooms with smoked chilli bean and coriander sauce, ‘Javanese Tofu’- tender tofu marinated with homemade cherry tomato, mushrooms, lemongrass and basil sauce, wrapped in banana leaves and grilled. Non-vegetarians can indulge in the Peruvian Japanese cuisine inspired ‘Chicken with Aji Amarillo’, ‘Spiced Beet Chicken’ prepared with homemade fiery hoisin beetroot sauce, ‘Lamb Chop’ a dish comprising a 24-hour marinated chops with Thai herbs, Shaoxing wine, sesame oil and soy in a tamarind and herb sauce, ‘Chairman Mao’s Grilled Pork’ made with rock sugar, star anise,cinnamon, soy, dried chilli and bay leaf and braised imported pork belly with a fiery chilli sauce.

There is a fabulous selection of desserts to end your meal including the delectable ‘Rain Drop Cake’, a Japanese dessert made with fruit jellies, fresh fruits, edible flowers, honey-soy sauce and micro beet and ‘Yuzu Pistachio Tart’ with citrusy yuzu curd, pistachio cream, pistachio crumble and edible flowers. ‘Sakura Sakura’ with lemon meringue, vanilla and yogurt panna cotta, strawberry compote and white chocolate crumble, sit comfortably on the menu alongside some all-time favouriteslike the ‘Japanese Cheesecake’ and ‘Coco Caramel’.

The Fatty Bao is a lively offering with innovative Asian fare, an amazing bar, great service and is the perfect destination for a quick lunch, a leisurely afternoon or an evening get-together among friends with cool cocktails and chilling by the bar. It blends a chic, laid-back vibe with an upscale, though well-priced, cocktail and culinary offering brought to you by an experienced F&B team that draws inspiration from Asia’s vast and diverse culinary history.The Fatty Bao’s new menu firmly anchored in fresh Asian flavours, served in a comfortable, yet, edgy space to match. So, there’s an abundance of delicious small plates for vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, a selection of our soulful Ramens, mains and some truly innovative desserts. The bar too has a new selection of cocktails that will make this a place you want to linger on.

Quick Facts:

The Fatty Bao

#801, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017.Call: 033 46022744

Opening Hours: All Days of the Week: 12:00 noon to 11:30

Wallet Factor:

Meal for two without alcohol, excluding taxes: Rs.1400++

Meal for two with alcohol, excluding taxes: Rs.2000++

