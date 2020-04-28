The First Poster of MIRAGE

SHIRC presents in Association with Debjoy Films



‘Mirage’ (A short film)

Director: Debjoy Malick

&

Creative Director: Tapas Chakraborty

Cast

Aparajita Adhya, Bharat Kaul , Suvajit Kar , PayelDutta Mishmee Das, Pratyusha Paul, Arunava Dutta, Laddu & Tapas Chakraborty

Director’s note

The idea of the film was first conceived 4years ago. Suddenly like a gush of toxic air, some societal crises hit us hard. Much like as if, the wheel of time, was coming to a circle and it was not coming to pass. 4 years later, it all stands in the same stagnation.

Mirage is a collage of four stories. In the end, after 13minutes, you stand in front of a mirror, for a split second, and carry on.

Synopsis

In all our stories, we have tried to capture a fraction of a core emotion.

The first story is about a girl, who has everything she wants and nothing that she needs. Much like us all, a little girl lost in the abyss of over-achievement and over-compensation.

The second story is about a teacher and her relationship with her mask. Sometimes, we need magic realism to bring us to face our own reality.

The third story is designed by fate, like, literally.

Fourth, is a story of the vanity in rhetoric? We see flip sides of dreams, any kind of dreams.

Each story is woven by surrealism and every content is introspective.

The shooting is over and ‘Mirage’ is ready to travel festivals across the world.