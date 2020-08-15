The Flag Off Event of ‘JANANI’ Organised Today

The flag off event of ‘JANANI’, a welfare project for the people who lives in slum areas organised today, by donating emergency medical kits and ensuring complete healthcare support to fight against Covid-19 Pandemic and Dengue. The event was attended by renowned actor & social worker, Mr. Rudranil Ghosh and social worker, Mr. Anand Sinha. The initiative is supported by Ohho Express, Online Grocery & Home Essential Store and Sanjiban Hospital.

The people who live in slum areas are highly prone to be the carrier of Covid-19 virus. In West Bengal there are 35 hundred slums, where around 20 lakhs people take shelter. The vision of Janani Emergency Medical Kit is to protect every family not only from Covid-19, but also from Dengue. The project has started with the idea to visit different slum in every 15 days and creating awareness and distributing emergency medical kits for the next six months. Sanjiban Hospital has also tied a knot with the project, ‘JANANI’. The stage 2 & 3 Covid-19 positive patients from these slums will be treated from the hospital for free of cost.

“I am glad to start the flag off event successfully. I am always there for people, with people. Through media we witness death toll of hundreds people everyday in India due to the lack of awareness and treatment. We all are fighting with tough situation, irrespective of mental, emotional, health related or financial crisis. This is our small initiative to provide them a better life during this pandemic situation. I request people to denote in our fund so that we can reach to more slum areas and can be able to provide better facility to each and everyone. I also would like to request our West Bengal Govt. to provide administrative support to our movement to keep the gracious work smooth. We have miles to go,” said Mr. Rudranil Ghosh, renowned actor & social worker.

“‘JANANI’, is an initiative towards a noble cause to help the people staying in Slum with necessary medical kits so that they can avoid getting affected by Covid-19. During the present pandemic situation they are the one who are mostly affected due to lack of hygiene and unavailability of required medical support. We wish the well being of the people. Ohho Express is privileged to be a support to such event by providing these medical kits. We look further to support such initiatives in future.” Piyali Bhattacharya, Branding & Communication Head, Ohho Express.

Each emergency kit of contains of thermometer, cotton, detol, burnol, sanitizer, mask, gloves, vitamin B complex, paracitamol, bleaching powder and okadine gargle.