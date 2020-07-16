The Godsends – a Kalakar initiative to showcase special talents

Kalakar, UK, has undertaken a new initiative wherein it has started a monthly online session recently. This Initiative has been termed ‘The Godsends’. These sessions will present an individual who, despite having gone through a ton of difficulties due to their disabilities, have made their own name in the field of Indian music. The first session introduced a 22 year old Chef from South Africa, Rounak Paul. Rounak was born with Down Syndrome regardless of which he has bagged the achievement of receiving professional training as a Chef and adding to this, he is known to be an excellent pianist. The next session in August will present Sri Arup Biswas, a well known Cello player, who was raised in an orphanage. Anup has made a big name in the Cello industry that everyone knows but not many are aware that he is also the founder of an orphanage in Kolkata namely, ‘Father Mathusion Trust’ where he looks after 150 orphans, teaches them music and supports their dreams of being someone in life. The session in September will introduce us to Baluji Srivastava, who is based in London and has been blind since birth. Baluji is a magnificent Sitar player and has recently received the prestigious OBE from the Queen of England for his immense contribution to music. Baluji also runs a charitable organization for the blind called ‘Inner Vision’. The first session that was held on 12th July, attracted over 2000 organic views and is still growing. Kalakar’s other music sessions had attracted over 1 lakh 70 thousand views approximately.

Each session is said to raise a certain amount of funds that will go to the charity of the guest’s choosing. After undertaking this special and thoughtful initiative, Kalakar has received over 1000 messages from artists who, although have already taken part in other sessions, are also eager to be a part of ‘The Godsends’ project. The viewers have also expressed their gratitude and awe towards this initiative as a part of the aforementioned messages. These stories endeavor to inspire the viewers and thus, by bringing these inspirational stories forward, Kalakar has tried to soften these difficult times enveloping us.

Kalakar has been promoting young maestros on weekly Facebook live interactive sessions. A number of young musicians have been facing tremendous difficulties during lockdown due to lack of work and have been feeling their insecurities getting a tighter hold on them. To support them and provide them with a moral boost, the CEO of Kalakar, Smt. Chandra Chakraborty, has been inviting these young talents from all over the world and also paying them a fee for their participation. As a pioneer of art, Smt. Chandra Chakraborty is paying through her own money thus, contributing to the betterment of these young musicians.

Kalakar has been conducting online sessions with stalwarts of Indian music since April this year, to celebrate the Pt. A. Kanan centenary. The founder and CEO of Kalakar, Smt. Chandra Chakraborty, is a foremost disciple of Guru Pt. A. Kanan and Smt. Malabika Kanan. So far, since 11th April, several artists of a reputable nature have taken part in celebrating the centenary such as Ustad Rashid Khan, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pt. Tanmoy Bose, Pt, Subhankar Banerjee, Anup Jalota, Subhamita, dr. Radhika Chopra and many other eminent artists.