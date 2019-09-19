The Historic Temi Bungalow is now a majestic Eco Adventure Resort hub

‘The Temi Bunglow’ by Eco Adventure Resorts, is the latest and arguably the most beautiful addition to the Sikkim tourism map, opens to the public from 1st October 2019.

It takes a 4 hour drive from the Bagdogra Airport on good traffic days and barring a few spots with bad roads but otherwise it is a magnificent drive alongside the Teesta river.

This resort at present consists of 5 majestic rooms along with 7 spacious cottages and a breathtaking View Desk overlooking the mountain range. A spa is proposed to come up in a short while. The rooms are extremely well equipped for a very luxurious stay.

The heritage bungalow was in ruins and almost on the verge of being demolished till Arijit Dutta came up with the unique proposal of converting the bungalow into a hub for Eco Adventure activities. The advantage of a dynamic bureaucrat in Mrinalini Srivastava, IPS and MD Temi Tea Estate could be seen in the way she ensured all road blocks could be cleared to put in place an eco system of setting up the resort in a record 14 months. A major role was played by Esha Dutta, Director, PEPL, designing the entire resort. She painstakingly kept the heritage aspect, aesthetically refurbished each and every room. White is a dominant colour and the perhaps the reflection of the resplendent white at the specially created viewing desk is absolutely magnificent. The “Verandah” is the place to unwind and chill with a wi-fi facility to connect with the outer world. Booking is available online at www.ecoadventureresorts.com. The room rents range between Rs 7000 to Rs 15000.

A major attraction is the Cherry blossom festival at the Temi which is an annual festival in November. The festival is a major draw for countless nature lovers who throng here to immerse their souls in ethereal beauty of the place that gets covered in the veil of blooming Cherry Blossoms, providing a hypnotising spectacle sitting against the serene backdrop of the majestic Kanchenjunga peak. Adventure activities, photography competitions and cultural programs too are an integral part of this annual fiesta that surely leaves all adventure buffs and cultural aficionadas basking in its wonderful memories for a number of days. With cherry blossoms in full bloom during the month of November, it marks the time of this extravagant festival, which is not only attended by domestic tourists but hundreds of international travellers as well, visiting the famous attractions like “Chaar Dham” and “Buddha Park”. Shopaholics too, would have an interesting time at the festival filling their bags with local handicrafts, floricultural products and off-course the organic Temi Tea at promotional prices.

The festival provides for an amazing treat to adventure seekers as well; there are arrangements to indulge in an array of adrenaline pumping activities like paragliding, mountain biking and trekking.

Restoring the big old Bungalow with newer charms

In the arena of Eco-Adventure, Sikkim has opened its doors to its first-ever public and private partnership. With the reopening of an architectural and vintage marvel, the Bada Bungalow at Temi Tea Estate is now transformed into an Eco Adventure Hub with five rooms, seven cottages, a view deck, as well as a casino lounge. Partnered with Priya Entertainments Pvt Ltd,this magnificent public property, now known as the Temi Bungalow.

Arjit Dutta, MD, PEPL assures that “the resort shall champion the cause of environmentally conscious and responsible tourism as well as local employment generation.” With a unique positioning of being heritage in structure and modern in amenities, this multi-crore investment is expected to act as a gateway for tourists from all over the world. The promoters hope to up the footfall of tourists, targeting travellers from Japan and from the countries in Europe. What’s more, the annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Temi will likely bring in more travellers to this South region of Sikkim.

Built by the British Christian missionaries in 1885, the Bungalow is an antique structure and an architectural marvel that has withstood the test of time. The story goes like this: the Bada Bungalow housed the British pastors during India’s pre-independence. The pastors left Sikkim, a separate country then, while the British left India. It was then when the Forest Rangers took over this beautiful Bungalow. 1960 was also the year when the King allowed a tea garden in Sikkim to be headquartered at Kewzing. However, in a short time, the early plantation in Kewzing with the Tibetan refugees revealed that the placewas unsuitable for tea because of the altitude and terroir issues. In 1973, the headquarter of tea was shifted to Temi and the full-fledged manager began to occupy the Bada Bungalow.

Today, Temi can boast of an annual produce, of one the finest tea, that ranges from 80 to 100 tons in production. Having celebrated its Golden Jubilee, Temi once again opens its legendary Bungalow for travellers. Partnering with the iconic Priya Entertainment Pvt Limited that has won many accolades in tourism, this could prove to be the perfect collaboration of knowledge, expertise, history and terrain.

