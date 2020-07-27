The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) clarifies their stand on tariff for “Live Streaming of Online Events”

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) has taken note of inputs and concerns expressed by Singers, Artistes, Friends, Colleagues and Well Wishers, about the proposed IPRS Tariff for “Live Streaming of Online Events”.

By way of clarification, the Tariff was not slated to come into force until it was approved by the General Body of IPRS. The objective was to engage with stakeholders well ahead of the IPRS AGM.

IPRS continues to hold that Live online events which are sponsored/branded or co-branded/ticketed/or paid for in any way or form should require payment of fair royalties to creators and publishers for the use of their musical compositions and associated lyrics. This is what has supported and continues to support lyricists and music composers during the COVID crisis, by allowing IPRS to distribute funds on two occasions to members and non-members to help them through the crisis.

In view of the concerns expressed, the following clarity is being issued by IPRS:

IPRS will NOT charge any license fee/royalty from the following categories of Live Online shows/ streaming events:

a. “Free Events” on YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM which are not sponsored/branded or co-branded/ticketed/or paid for in any way or form. This will extend as long as the lockdown/COVID crisis continues;

b. Classical Music events/ Classical Music Singers;

c. Devotional Music events/ Devotional Music Singers;

d. Folk Music events/Folk Music Singers.

IPRS’ LIVE Online Tariff will be back shortly with a more rationalized Tariff which balances the interests of creators to be compensated fairly for the use of their music and other stakeholders.

IPRS is NOT applying the Live Online Tariff which was posted online.

Mr. Javed Akhtar the Chairman of IPRS said, “Let no one doubt that while IPRS stands for and will continue to protect the interests of creators and publishers alike, it will never overlook the legitimate concerns of other stakeholders, including our singers.”

Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS said- “IPRS is a collective body and is duty bound to represent the interest of its members. But no less equally IPRS is alive to all stakeholder concerns and will continue to support and assist those who respect copyrights.”