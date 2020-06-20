The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) is proud to announce its first Digital conclave on World Music Day

With World Music Day just round the corner, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS) in association with Music Plus is conducting a Digital conclave this Sunday, 21st June 2020. The sessions will be LIVE on IPRS and Music Plus Facebook page. The conclave is a part of the larger campaign ‘#CreditTheCreators’ an initiative by IPRS to applaud and celebrate the authors and composers of music along with their timeless creations.

This one-day conclave will have two sessions and will see participation from prominent personalities of the music industry like lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Music Directors Anandji Virji Shah and Lalit Pandit, Legendary playback singer Usha Uthup, Author & Journalist Rajiv Vijayakar, Author & Historian Pavan Jha. The panel will be moderated by ace lyricist, screenwriter and actor Mayur Puri. Many a time, a song spreads so far that the one who created it is left far behind, with little or no mention. The first session titled Unsung Creators, Timeless Creations at 4pm will honour such legendary authors and composers whose names we might have forgotten but their songs remain eternal. The second session titled Maestros and Their Music at 5pm will reminisce iconic songs spread over seven decades along with the creative process of the maestros behind it. The sessions will unveil the life and works of legends C. Ramachandra, Shankar Jaikishan, O.P. Nayyar, Madan Mohan, Salil Chowdhury, Hemant Kumar, Kaifi Azmi, R.D. Burman, Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, A.R. Rahman and many others who have built the Indian music industry with their talent and sheer creativity. The session will further discuss about their huge repertoire of songs and the interesting backstories behind the creation.

#CreditTheCreators initiative aims to serve as a thought starter encouraging all of us to acknowledge those behind the power of words and melodies that have shaped our moments of merriment and misery equally, forever etching those songs in our memories.

The overall #creditthecreators campaign will witness support from veterans and musicians like Javed Akhtar, Sameer Anjaan, Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Raju Singh, Shantanu Moitra, Swanand Kirkire, Sandesh Shandilya, Mayur Puri, Manoj Muntashir, Kuldeep Singh, Abhilash, Kausar Munir, Leslee Lewis, Shashaa Tirupati, Aaman Trikha, Priya Saraiya, Paroma Dasgupta, and many more who will be driving the initiative on social media and traditional platforms.

Commenting on the initiative Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS said, “After receiving an overwhelming response to our previous webinars, we decided to launch our first digital conclave that will underline the significant work done by our luminaries from the music industry. Through this conclave, we will highlight the contribution made by the authors and composers of music in creating timeless melodies. We also aim to drive knowledge about the creators who work behind the scenes to create the magic. We look forward to creating an impact through the campaign, thus paving the way for a rewarding future for music and the creative community as a whole.”

Talking about the initiative Mr. Tarsame Mittal, Founder Music Plus said, “Credit the Creators’ is an effort to acknowledge and celebrate every single author and composer of the music industry who have given us the music that we cherish. Through the campaign we hope to bring about a positive change where every creator of music is acclaimed for their work.”

This Digital Conclave will be an exclusive gathering of music composers, lyricists and singers. Through this IPRS is transforming and redefining the music industry. We invite you to be a part of the live sessions topped up with knowledge sharing, interesting minutiae and back stories of admired artist.