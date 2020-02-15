The Kaveri brand and Mohammed Mazhar gave the perfect touches to summer wear at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

‘Kaveri’ label’s collection was a feast for the eyes at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. Called “I Listen to Colour”, which was termed as a Spring Kaleidoscope by the brand, where each creation was inspired by Ghanaian Derrick Ofosu Boateng’s powerful images and photography.

To the pulsating beat of tribal African music, the mood was set for the vibrant collection. Keeping up with the peppy vibe of the show, the models strutted down the ramp whilst engaging the audience with crazy balls. The exotic African motifs, ancient tribal symbols and colours created a mélange of fashion poetry on the linen, sheer organza and mulmul that were turned into feminine silhouettes and detailed with flirty tassels and fringes. Fabric texturing was achieved with clever marbling, block printing, layered screen-printing, along with crochet and hand work. The shade card moved swiftly from canary to Lagoon blue, coral and then finally ended with black and white. The “Kaveri” brand unveiled ten beautifully visualised collections that offered a smorgasbord of choice to the discerning dresser.

ECHO – was a multi-layered and coloured look with screen prints, neon embroidery and topped with organza ruffles, laces, fringes and pompoms.

WATER LILY – was created in linen and organza layers. The line had hand and machine motifs, bead work and pleating, which was finished with lace.

PETALS AND PLANES – was all about pure cotton mulmul that played hide and seek with linen, while floral handprints were highlighted with firm thread work.

FLAX FLEX – designed in linen but presented in lilac hues and painstakingly hand printed on layers,

INFINITY LINES – 3D was intricately used for appliqué and string embellishments with hand screen-printing and shaded dip dyeing.

THE SUN RISES BUT NEVER SETS – offered an impressive Shibori look for Leheriya, Arashi Shibori and clamp dyeing along with discharge prints and resist dyeing.

OCEANS OF LOVE – started with marbling, which created wave-like shades along with screen prints and pleating.

MARY MARY QUITE CONTRARY – matched the title as plaid made an appearance with crochet detailing for the demure dresses with Peter Pan collars, drop waists and pleated skirts.

QUILT TILT – brought traditional quilting that looked great on structured and flowing silhouettes.

IT’S NOT ALL BLACK AND WHITE – the two neutral hues were brought in as screen prints, clamp dyes, Shibori and daring embroidery.

Some of the creations from the collection that made an impact on the ramp were the Heidi Halter tiered dress with crochet lace, pure white Maya shirt and skirt with flamenco edges with fringes and The Synergy Ruffle Circle top sprinkled with beads and tassels was an ideal summer offering. The Beach Front Hanky Dress was showered with fringes, pompoms and sported a crochet bodice. Going into sunnier, fun territory, the Puerto Rico dress with African sun prints, sparkled with turquoise beads and tassels, while for an afternoon brunch the Luna Cape and Stephanie Jumpsuit would appeal to the millennial dresser with tassels, fringes, lace and organza cowl collar.

South Indian actress and playback singer, Nithya Menen walked jauntily in a stunning lime green kurta with hand embroidered blooms and minimal beadwork. Ruffled sleeves and a lacy, floral hemline of the silhouette upped the ante of the kurta, which was styled with a tiered skirt and a dainty dupatta, having sheer frill details and self-hued embroidery.

The “I Listen to Colour” collection by “Kaveri” had all the right touches of embroidery, detailing, texturing, silhouettes, fabrics and style that will make a perfect summer wardrobe addition.

Mohammed Mazhar’s dramatic whites made a definite fashion statement at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020

Ever since his debut at the Gen Next Lakmé Fashion Summer/Resort 2018 show, Mohammed Mazhar has made an impressive presentation. Since then, every season the audience has looked forward to his amazing creative collections. When it comes to showcasing a pristine white line of garments with intricate detailing, texturing and embroidery, Mohammed is one of the few designers who has mastered the art. Last year for Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019 he paid tribute to the crafts of the Kadhai Wala, which was a pure white line of men’s and women’s wear. For Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 Mohammed’s collection related an untold story with a collection called “Jeeansaaz” (saddler). The range was an ode to the saddle makers for horses and horse fashion.

With an inspiration so adventurous, Mohammed’s offering was a mix of the Wild West Cowboy fantasy and the bohemian chic appeal. Cotton has always been a favoured medium for Mohammed, which he used once again in the form of voile and mulmul for the garments. The silhouettes had a marked Indo-Arabian vibe on which the designer showered some innovative Indian craft techniques. Layering played an import part for diaphanous blouses, asymmetrical skirts and swirling midis. The almost battle- ready black armour plate inspired corsets turned a white flowing midi with piped billowy sleeves and wide cuffs into a historic look. Trousers with horse shoe motifs and blouses with embellished stirrups edging, stayed in tune with the theme. Casual chic was evident for the shawl collar mulmul shirt.

The shimmering 6-yard staple was accentuated with hints of the brand’s signature ‘bhalwa’ print in black, spread evenly on the ensemble. The saree was styled with a round neck, sleeveless blouse giving it an edgy and crisp look. Giving black/white, colour-blocking a heads up on the ramp, was a boxy black and white kurta styled with a floor-grazing black and white cape worn over a pair of flared palazzo pants.

When it comes to truly fashion forward summer wear, Mohammed Mazhar’s “Jeeansaaz” collection will cater to the needs of the fashionistas.



Like this: Like Loading...