THE LAST 3 SESSIONS WITH SHRI ASHISH VIDYARTHI, SMT. SHABANA AZMI & SHRI SHATRUGHAN SINHA LIVE ON “CHAI-WAI & RANGMANCH – 2020”
Entertainment National News

Coconut Theatre proudly Presents ‘Chai-Wai & Rangmanch’ in association with TicketNinja.in. More than 100+ Guest speakers from India and various other countries – Veteran Actors, Writers, Directors, Theatre Designers and Technicians have done their sessions on various subjects and aspects of Theatre Industry and shared their Memorable Experiences, Stories and Inspiring Tips to theatre fraternity. MD – Coconut Media Box LLP. Mr.Rashmin Majithia shares, this online Initiative was to connect the Theatre Fraternity (LOCALLY & GLOBALLY) and keep the Theatre Practitioners active and entertained. Padma Bhushan & Padma Shri Awardees, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winners and other Renowned Guests Speakers have done their sessions, so Information and Entertainment both can be conveyed to the audience. Mr.Rashmin Majithia will be live on “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020” on 3rd August 2020 and he will take this opportunity to Thank all the Indian and International guest speakers. If you would like to watch daily live sessions or previous session click the linkhttps://www.facebook.com/watch/CoconutTheatre/555712818663573/ Kindly like and follow Coconut Theatre Facebook Page.https://www.facebook.com/CoconutTheatre/

