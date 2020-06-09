The Luxury Fine Interiors store The Great Eastern Home Open, Safe and Secure

Nestled within the New Great Eastern Mills in Byculla, Mumbai, The Great Eastern Home is a luxury destination anda must-visit for anyone with an eye for detail and a fondness in exclusivity for Interiors and fine living. Stepping into this stunning store which is spread over a vast 60,000 sq.ft helps you naturally maintain social distancing. Situated in a cotton mill and there is ample parking space for all. One of the most premium home-grown design destinations in the country. The Great Eastern Home has an extensive range specialising in unique and handcrafted furniture, home decor accessories, fine art, vintage items, collectables, showpieces, antiques and more.

Everything in the store only serves to heighten your evocative mood. Your gaze is compelled to take in the multitude of fine objects in one sweep and you are tempted to linger over every single detail. Look up, and richly gilded and coloured glass chandeliers twinkle bewitchingly amidst intricately carved ceiling panels; look around and your eyes travel across centuries of styles arrayed in eclectic harmony; a splendid example of a collection curated with passion and a flair for visualizing the unconventional. The grandeur of Baroque, the glamour of the French style, the nature-inspired exuberance of Art Nouveau, the subtle grace of Art Deco, and the timeless appeal of the Colonial style are among those that find expression in all the fine furniture showcased. There is no mass production here each piece is chosen for its unique tone, quality and aesthetic or history.

Committed with new and effective steps taken to ensure customer safety, The Great Eastern Home has stringent standards for product handling; ensuring that shopping is done without hesitation, for your safety. All products are well sanitized and cleaned before the packaging process. All the employees who handle the packaging process follow strict health and sanitation norms. The courier person will also go through the thermal screening process to identify if he is fit to deliver the package and to ensure complete safety for our customers.

Dr. Anurag Kanoria, Director, The Great Eastern Home says, “There are many stellar pieces of furniture to choose from at The Great Eastern Home that will beautify and enhance the décor of your home. As a luxury brand, safety is very important to us, we are cautious and care for the health of our consumers and, thus The Great Eastern Home ensures regular sanitization and has strict safety measures in place.”

We also have professional designers, decorators and consultant’s in-store who are ever-ready to assist with designing an entire home or to find just the right piece to complement an already perfect home.

The Great Eastern Home is a luxury brand that caters to a discerning client’s every home decor need. There’s a number of reasons why this place is a go-to for interior designers, architects and collectors.