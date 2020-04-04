The Ministry or Civil Aviation & Directorate General of Civil Aviation with Airports Authority of India (AAI) takes joint operations with Air India & SpiceJet to deliver essential medications and medical equipments to various parts of India. *

The joint operation which has been conducted from last few days by Air India & SpiceJet has been rolling over hands of help towards many citizens. The operations are carrying essential medications and medical equipments to various parts of India. With this positive effort of everyone working in the Emergency Services, the Ministry or Civil Aviation salutes such brave officers and people associated with all such services. From the Directorate General of Civil Aviation; Shri. Aniket Dey, (DDG-DGCA) conveys wishes to all and everyone connected to this emergency community. With the Special Permission from Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri, and approvals from the DGCA, the flights have been continuously getting operated to envadore the medical epidemic the world is currently facing.

Shri. Aniket Dey from the DGCA, has conveyed that; the Ministry is continuously working to have fair assistance to everyone in this need. The ministry is assisting to send essential medications and medical equipments to various parts of India. The Ministry has reached an unexpected number of emails and messages for assistance and the whole team from the Ministry of Civil Aviation & DGCA is working vigorously to assist every person who is in need.

Shri. Aniket Dey also conveys that, every concern which is raised and is also a priority will be undertaken with immediate action from the Ministry. The assistance may not be immediate as the number of messages is more than it was expected but the resolution will be done with an expertises model to resolve each issue raised to the Ministry.