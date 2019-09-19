Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Welcome to The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

The New Pond’s SUPER Light Gel is HERE!

Introducing the new Pond’s Super Light Gel, it’s not just light it is SUPER light! The latest formula by The Pond’s Institute, makes this the lightest skincare solution for your skin. The skin hero you’ve been waiting for!

Kiara Advani, Pond’s brand ambassador says, “The Pond’s Light Moisturiser has always been a personal favourite but who said I cannot have two? The new Pond’s Super Light Gel has won my heart! It’s so cool (quite literally) and I just love how it feels on my skin and they aren’t kidding when they mean it’s ‘Super Light’! It’s my new ‘must have’!”

Also attaching a special note with inputs from Pond’s Brand Ambassador Kiara Advani ‘s own skincare regime…. Which is SUPER!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Statement by CREDAI Bengal at their 30th Annual General Meeting (A.G.M)

Collaborative, cooperative and competitive Federalism as well as Ease-of-Doing Business for MSMEs essential for achieving US $ 5 Trillion economy: PHD Chamber

India Autism Center organizes mental health awareness program

Brew Your Love For Tea This Festive Season With Oh Cha

|

Copyright Protected By Ullash Media & Productions|| Site Maintained By The Times Of Bengal