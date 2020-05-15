Sat. May 16th, 2020

The partnership is designed to help gig workers, small businesses, and micro entrepreneurs get back to work

Today the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation in India announced its support of the Road to Recovery, an initiative formed by a coalition of funders to stabilize small businesses, micro entrepreneurs and gig workers, whose livelihoods are so important to their families, communities, and the Indian economy. Leveraging their experience in  supporting low-income gig workers and micro entrepreneurs over the last several years, the Dell foundation is working with the Global Alliance for the Mass Entrepreneurship and Impact Investors Council to help seed two funds – a COVID-19 Sustenance Fund and a COVID-19 Liquidity Fund.

The Dell Foundation is making an initial commitment of Rs. 20 crores across both funds to support gig workers and micro entrepreneurs with recoverable grants and loans to help them get back to business. Ford Foundation, Kris Gopalakrishnan,  and the CSR arms of Arvind Group and Claris Lifesciences Ltd. are the early funders that have already committed their support to the Road to Recovery initiative. 

