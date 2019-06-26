The Principal GNIT under JIS Group receives the most Prestigious Award “Professional Engineer” for the first time in India from Institution of Engineers (India)

Professor Dr. Santanu Kumar Sen, Principal, Guru Nanak Institute of Technology, a flagship College of JIS Group, has been awarded the most prestigious degree of award ‘Professional Engineer’ by Institution of Engineers, (IEI) India. He is the first person in India in Computer Science Engineering division to receive this award. Professor Sen received the award from Major General Souresh Bhattacharyya, Director General, IEI.

Through this award IEI recognized Prof. Sen’s Continued Professional Development in Computer Science and Engineering in his illustrious career spanning over 25 years of corporate and academic endeavour for developing the next generation workforce by collaborating with industry innovators, business leaders, educators and policy makers.

