The seventh edition of the Vogue Wedding Show – India’s most exclusive luxury wedding exhibition, concluded today in New Delhi

The Vogue Wedding Show 2019, the three-day luxury wedding exhibition curated by Vogue India, concluded on the 5th of August 2019 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The seventh edition of the Vogue Wedding Show featured some of the most premium and well-known category leaders from the Indian wedding circuit.

Held in association with Forevermark, Johnnie Walker – The Journey, ATS KnightsBridge and NDTV, the specially curated luxury event offered guests the opportunity to make selections for their dream wedding. Apart from being the only place where attendees enjoyed personal meetings with India’s topmost wedding couture designers like Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Ritu Kumar, Rahul Mishra, Jade by Monica & Karishma, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Shyamal & Bhumika, the Vogue Wedding Show also provided guests the exclusive opportunity to meet with wedding specialists, India’s finest jewellers, trousseau gifting brands, décor experts, and wedding planners.

For the Vogue Wedding Show 2019, Vogue India handpicked some of the best jewellers across India to showcase some spectacular wedding jewellery, with leading names like Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang, Hazoorilal Legacy, Khanna Jewellers, Mehta & Sons X Anjali Bhimrajka fine jewels, Raj Mahtani Couture Jewels, Rare Heritage, Thakorlal Hiralal, Nirakara Jewels, Gaurav Gupta Occasions Fine Jewellery and The House of MBj. Also, a dedicated space called the ‘Sari Pavilion’ showcased sarees from different regions of India such as Faabiiana, Naina Jain, Palam Silks, Ratanshi Kheraj Sarees, and Sonia K. Mahajan.

For gifting and trousseau ideas, guests explored options like Ahujasons, Creative Cuisine Inc. (CCi), Bulgari, Hermès & Guerlain – Fragrances and Beauty, Faaya, Dreamzkrraft Weddings, Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, Isharya, Katalyst Entertainment, Kingdom Of Bahrain, Passerine, Ravish Kapoor Innovative Invitations, Shazé, Luxe Momentz, Noritake, vVyom, and Shloka Events.

Speaking about this year’s show Arjun Mehra, Chief Business Officer, Condé Nast India said, “The USP of the Vogue Wedding Show is that India’s leading designers are present in person to interact with the consumers and present their new bridal collections for the first time in one place. This year the show has become much bigger in size and more luxurious over the last few years as brands are taking up larger spaces and it has become increasingly popular with consumers. It draws families from over 100 towns across India to attend the show – it is a must-visit event for luxury inclined wedding families”.

