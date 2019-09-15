THE SUCCSESSFUL MALABODOL

By- Aaindrila Dey

Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.

Yes, this is what we learn after a successful ‘MALABODOL’.

Credits :

Actors – Arka Roy | Ruplekha Mitra | Surajit Maity

Associate Directors – Anik Dey | Sudipto Bhattacharya | Saikat Das

D.O.P – Swaraj Paul

Asst. D.O.P – Rohit Sarkar, Rounak Roy

Producer – Rounak Roy

Art Director – Saikat Das

Music Director – Suvankar Chatterjee

Singer – Pritam Das | Simran Sarkar

Production Manegar – Tirtha Bakshi

PR – SSD venture

Synopsis: In spite of being a classic Rom-Com, ‘Malabodol’ didn’t fail to give us the message at the end of the film which is – A person that truly loves you will never let you go, no matter how hard the situation is. And you should never leave a true relationship for a few faults. Nobody is perfect, nobody is correct, in the end affection is always greater than perfection. Sometimes the two people who are truly best for each other will have to face greater obstacles in order to be with each other. But ‘if it’s meant to be it will be’.

In the short film, Badol( male lead ) talks about the five main problem he is facing in his marital life, to his childhood friend Sankho. Which is more or less every husband wants to talk about. Badol do represent the ‘husband community’.

On the other hand Paromita( female lead) is very frustrated about each and every bad habit of Badol. And which is more frustrating is, their honeymoon is still left and Badol is not getting leave from his office.

They are a mess. They are going through lots of ups and down. But what happened at the end? Did Badol manage to take a leave from his office? Did sankho give any solutions to Badol’s problem? Did paromita find her favourite place inside badol’s hug? If you want to find out the answers of these questions, you have to watch MALABODOL. We can assure you that you won’t get disappointed.

The premier of the Bengali short film took place on 13th September, Friday at Rotary Sadan, Kolkata. All the team members of Malabodol graced the occasion with their presence.

MALABODOL has been in the news for all the right reasons. The engaging song ‘oi dekh pahar’, the young cast, the great story line, perfect timing of comedy- all makes the film a must watch film this weekend.

