The Ultimate Grooming Indulgence in a Sprawling Space at Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon

Located at 57/5 Ballygunge Circular Road, Kolkata – 700019, opposite

Government Housing Estate, Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon is the perfect address for grooming

indulgence and makeup services in a sprawling space of 2,000 square feet where comfort and personal

attention are the most important key words in pampering both men and women. The launch of the

salon was hosted by Lopamudra Mandal along with eminent personalities of Kolkata on Saturday

November 23.

Owned by Anil Pradhan, who is also the Creative Director, Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon is neatly and

strategically divided into various sections where people can get personal attention and care. The

sections are bridal, hair, makeup, spa, nail art and facials. Adding to this Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon

has a kids’ section and a wig section for the first time in the city. The reception area has a separate

seating section where clients can wait without peering into the on-going services, therefore allowing

privacy to those who are availing the services.

With an experience of 20 years behind him, Anil is the most favourite hair stylist for much of the elite

crowd in the city. He says, “Working in the beauty industry has always been my passion. Now opening

my own salon is indeed a dream that has come true for me. At Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon the

promise is to make it the biggest and best pamper destination for all women and men who come to us.”

From specialized hair and skin treatments to regular care and every day grooming needs, Diva’s and

Divo’s Luxury Salon covers it all.

Done up in black and gold with large ceilings, Diva’s and Divo’s Luxury Salon is poised to be the next Big

Thing in Kolkata!

