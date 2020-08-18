“The Union and State Governments need to invoke the law stringently to enforce compliance to save the public from medical and healthcare terrorism otherwise the court should step in to bring relief for millions suffering”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd.

Addressing the increasing complaints about excess billing mostly beyond the capabilities of common people, he says, “healthcare may be a business but it has to be more humanitarian and caring towards people. The Governments have not been hard in implementing laws and seemingly soft on the private hospitals leading to unfettered billing with almost zero compliance in most cases. The Government must put a cap on each of the services for the treatment of COVID 19 patients and also all equipment must be calibrated to correct reading. There should be zero tolerance of any non compliance.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has multiplied the anxiety of patients in private hospitals in India. While on the one hand, they risk contracting secondary infections like corona virus, on the other, they are losing sleep over hefty bills. Every day we are being flooded by complaints, why should patients suffer such medical terrorism? If the Government is not strict this is bound to happen. Let the State Government come out with a concrete law that will not allow Hospitals to charge beyond a certain fixed amount. There seems to be an unholy alliance? If the Government fails then the Courts should Suo Moto move against the hospitals. Let Corona not become a commercial business opportunity, medical fraternity is coming out in poor light despite their brave effort in fighting Corona.”

Laxman Jaiswal heads the Ascon Infrastructure India Ltd which is into Infra, Housing, Artificial Intelligence, Textiles, Marble and Granite industries spread over West Bengal, Karnataka and Dubai.