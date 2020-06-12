THE WAIT IS OVER AS STAR JALSHA BRINGS BACK ITS ORIGINAL SHOW LINE UP FROM 15th JUNE

Star Jalsha thrives to bring the best in Bengali entertainment for its viewers. Even during the lock down, when fresh content was difficult to come by, the channel introduced several innovative firsts to keep the audience entertained. It became the first channel in Bengali television history to showcase specially curated episodes of shows which were recorded on phones by the Jalsha stars.

However, the viewers were missing their favourite shows and the accompanying emotional roller coaster rides of drama, romance, hope, joy that they have been used to, before the lock down stalled the shooting. They couldn’t witness their favourite Sreemoyee, Mohor, Joba and a host of other popular Jalsha characters.

With the shoot resuming from 11th June as per the directive issued by the authorities, the long wait for the viewers is coming to an end.

Star Jalsha is all set to return with its original prime time lineup, Monday 15th June onwards. Viewers will be privy to brand new episodes of their favourite Jalsha shows, which will inspire them to deal with this new normal with a positive mind and a happy heart.

The way forward story for all the prime-time shows have been carved keeping in mind the ongoing reality and challenges being faced by the viewers.

The prime-time programming guide for Star Jalsha shows is as follows:

· FORTUNE RANNABANNA: 4 pm, Mon-Sat

· Jalsha Classics Band of Bojhe Na She Bojhe Na and Ogo Bodhu Sundari will be shown at 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm respectively.

· EKHANE AKASH NEEL : 5.30 pm, Mon-Sun

· PROTHOMA KADOMBINI: 6:00 pm, Mon-Sun: The channel is set to re-launch ‘Prothoma Kadambini’ – the extraordinary life and journey of Dr. Kadambini Ganguly- the first practicing female doctor in India and South East Asia.

· DURGA DURGESWARI: 6:30 pm, Mon-Sun

· SREEMOYEE: 7:00 pm, Mon-Sun

· KE APON KE POR: 7:30 pm, Mon-Sun

· MOHOR: 8:00 pm, Mon-Sun

· SANJHER BATI: 8:30 pm, Mon-Sun

· KORA PAKHI: 9:00 pm, Mon-Sun

· KOPALKUNDOLA: 9:30 pm, Mon-Sun

· MAHAPEETH TARAPEETH: 10:00 pm, Mon-Sun

· CHUNI PANNA: 10:30 pm, Mon-Sun

· DHRUBOTARA: 11:00 pm, Mon-Sun

· IRABOTIR CHUPKOTHA: 11:30 pm, Mon-Sun

The channel is all set to telecast Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show, Ramayan inBengali, 1pm, Mon-Sun from 15th June onwards.

There are more treats in store for the viewer as the channel will retain a few of the iconic shows that were being telecast during the lockdown:

· Mahaprabhu will be telecast every Monday to Friday at 9:00 am,

· Sri Ramkrishna will be shown Monday to Friday at 9:30am

· Radha Krishna will be shown at 1:30pm daily

· Mahabharat will be shown every Saturday and Sunday at 9 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Avishek Mandal, Channel Head & EVP, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said, “The pandemic may have changed our lives, but it cannot affect our indomitable spirit. We are excited to get back to producing and creating Star Jalsha’s popular shows once again. Our characters have always inspired and moved Bengali audience with their ‘Chalo Paltai’ philosophy. As we move forward, we will continue to create content for our viewers that will help them deal with this new normal with responsibility, hope and courage.”

Tune in to Star Jalsha on 15th June to catch on the excitement.

About Star Jalsha: Star Jalsha is a leading entertainer in Bengal. Being true to its motto, ‘Chalo Paltai’, it strives to be the change catalyst, inspiring millions in Bengal by telling progressive stories and creating iconic characters.