The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat ties up Christmas glee in bundles of special goodies and serves up some December favourites!

Kolkata is a city where celebrations and merriments never stop. Even as the last month is upon us, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has much to offer, promising a sweet beginning to everyone’s favourite December holiday, Christmas. The hotel presents a specially curated menu for the season of joy along with fun activities. With the season’s special delicacies and goodies wrapped up in wonderful boxes and baskets, the hotel makes this festive time even more exciting for everyone.

As The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat welcomes their 3rd Christmas in the city, the hotel’s all-day dining, Seasonal Tastes, offers some of the most unique and signature favourites for the Christmas Gala Dinner on 24th December, 2019, and Christmas Brunch on 25th December, 2019. The spread will include “Roasted Turkey”, “Suckling Pig, Yule Log”, a “Som Tam” salad bar with an option of drinks loved by all, such as “Mulled Wine” and a live bar with premium alcohol by the mixologist from 31/32, the city’s highest rooftop lounge. Along with the scrumptious spread, the floor-to-ceiling windows of this modern property promise an enthralling view of lit-up city and the feeling of joy that is spurred by final holiday of the year – something that has always been special to the people of Kolkata.

At the eclectic 31/32, the Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch buffets will include an assortment of appetizers, meal bowls and a live pasta counter inside the helipad lounge. Guests can enjoy special welcome drinks which include hot chocolate for children and spiced tea for adults, along with an option of premium alcohol offerings, complete with a DJ performance on the 24th of December, 2019.

Nori, the hotel’s new and exclusive Pan Asian restaurant, plans a unique feast for Christmas, with brunch and dinner set menus which will offer a festive special 6-course meal, including sumptuous ‘pork belly’, authentic ‘dimsums’, ‘maki roll’, and ‘live teppanyaki’ with welcome drinks and signature cocktails.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s organic vegetarian restaurant, Vedic, which has launched recently, will celebrate this holiday for the first time with a novel 6-course set menu and signature cocktails and premium alcohol options to warm up everyone’s Christmas with some of the newest innovations on offer.

The hotel will ring in the festivities with an exciting set of activities and entertainment, including a Live Christmas Band for guests to enjoy their treasured jingles. For children, the hotel promises a fun-filled and unforgettable time with a tattoo artist, magician, and Ginger house making activity.

The Christmas Carnival from 2 PM to 9 PM on 25thDecember, 2019, will be a time for unwinding by the pool with delicious festival favourites like ‘popcorn’, ‘hot dogs’, ‘milkshake’. Children can engage in a range of amusing activities, including a bouncy castle, musical chair, Bollywood Zumba, treasure hunt, bean bag toss, tic tac toe, and more, with exciting gifts for winners.

The hampers curated by the hotel ensure that you and your close ones experience the whole range of Christmas flavours that are best-loved. Christmas is all about warmth and spices and the taste of your favourite winter sweets. The Golden Hamper, priced at INR 1999, packs delicious titbits like mince pie, cinnamon stars, and ginger cookies in a crafted golden box. As an icing on the cake, the homemade macaroons in this hamper add a warming touch to this collection.

If you have a soft spot for all the treasured favourites and more, the Festive Hamper, which will be available for INR 4999, promises a gift that will be cherished by all. The hamper includes a bottle of Sula wine, a tea tin, stollen bread, lebchuken cookies, plum cake, and a special chocolate box, among other delightful sweetmeats. This complete experience of the festive season comes in a crafted festive basket with ribbons and premium boxes.

So, come and indulge in the warmth and zest of this joyous season with these festive offerings and handcrafted assortments.

Here is wishing you all a Merry Christmas!

Venue: The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Address: Plot No. CBD/2, Action Area- II, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata -700156

For reservations: + 91 33 4037123

Website: www.thewestinkolkata.com

