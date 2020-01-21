Tue. Jan 21st, 2020

The World Economic Forum and TikTok Launch #AllTheDifference Campaign to Promote Inclusion and Diversity

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, launched the #AllTheDifference challenge in collaboration with one of the world’s leading nonprofits, the World Economic Forum, to promote inclusion and diversity as leaders of state and business meet in Davos in January 2020 to discuss inclusive societies.  TikTok users in 75+ global markets including the US, the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa and many others, are encouraged to celebrate inclusion and diversity by joining the #AllTheDifference challenge. A special “I say” sticker is available on the app to help TikTok users express themselves bravely and creatively. 

As a platform to inspire creativity and bring joy, TikTok hopes to celebrate the differences that make up its diverse community, why their voices need to be heard and the efforts they have done to make the world a more tolerant place.

        

http://bit.ly/30GMTZI             http://bit.ly/2G8s53y             http://bit.ly/38pJOQ2 

Follow World Economic Forum on TikTok and show us how your stories make #AllTheDifference. 

