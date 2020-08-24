There will be no retrenchment: PNB MD and CEO

India’s second-largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank, (PNB) hosted a virtual press conference today to discuss its Q1 FY 2020-21 results. Sh CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of the Bank, briefly discussed with the Media PNB’s June-quarter results as well as the recent economic developments in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing the media, Rao said that overall, the economy would recover “more effectively” from October this year onwards and maintained the overall credit growth at 4-6 per cent, this fiscal. He also spoke about MSME, QIP, net interest margin (NIM) besides other important economic and financial subjects.

Here are major excerpts from the Press conference: