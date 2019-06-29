Thermal Cell manufacturing facility to be set up in India: Patrick Glynn

Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt. Ltd (BEST), a company incorporated to manufacture high density energy storage batteries in India in 2016, takes pride to announce that the company has donated a cash award of 5000 Euros won as part of its Kanthal award – 2018 as charity to Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute for their work on retinopathy in prematurity. Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt. Ltd (BEST) a start up company into high density energy storage has been announced for the Kanthal award – 2018 for its pioneering work in sustainable energy technologies. It has won 5000 euros as cash as part of the award. Dr.A.K Khan –Advisor to Telangana State on Minority welfare, attended as the guest for the program

Speaking on the occasion Dr.Patrick Glynn – Chairman said that The Government of India is fighting two battles on the energy front – meeting the country’s rising energy requirements while simultaneously cutting down its reliance on non-renewable energy sources. BEST’s (Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt. Ltd ) , game changing technology ensures the adequate supply of energy, optimal utilization of renewables, and successful reduction of carbon emissions.

Best’s revolutionary High energy Density storage Device (HEDS) is the most economical, Technological and environmentally sound energy storage solution that is on offer anywhere in the world. It doesn’t take up acres of space. It is compatible with any power source.

Elaborating more Mr.BVS Prakash said that Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt Ltd ( BEST )promoted by Dr. Patrick Glynn ( Chairman ), B.V.S.Prakash, Managing Director and Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy proposes to set up a Thermal Cell manufacturing facility in India. Breakthrough Patented Technology of Dr. Patrick Glynn is all set to disrupt the multi-billion dollar energy storage market.

The technology, with very high density compared to all existing technologies, has a very long life and is not limited by life cycles. The technology allows large volumes of stored energy moved with a 40 foot container carrying 35MwH stored energy.

Elucidating details on BEST’s Concept Dr.Kasu Prasad Reddy – Director said that the technology is 100% green and 100% safe with no chemicals used and constructed with materials available in abundance. 95% of the material used is good for reuse after useful life of the cell.

Bharat Energy Storage Technology Pvt Ltd was nominated for Kanthal Award 2018, a first from India and made it to the final three, a first from Southeast Asia. At a glittering awards ceremony on 13th November 2018 at Stockholm, Bharat Energy Storage Technology was declared winner of Kanthal Award 2018 for its innovative energy storage and generation which is sustainable and which makes a difference, A FIRST FROM ASIA.

The award includes a cash prize of USD5000 to be given to a nominated charity. Pushpagiri Vitreo Retina Institute ( PVRI ), Secunderabad was nominated by BEST and today the cash award is being formally handed over to PVRI.

