THIERRY BOLLORÉ ANNOUNCED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF JAGUAR LAND ROVER
Entertainment National News

Mr Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover plc would like to announce that Mr Thierry Bolloré has been appointed to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover, effective 10 September 2020.Mr Chandrasekaran said: “I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry.” 
Mr Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia. 

