Tue. May 21st, 2019

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে, মানুষের পাশে

Things to Do When You’re Bored

2 days ago

Go on a walk. Challenge yourself to leave your cell phone in your purse or pocket. Admire the view. Stop and smell the roses.

Order a small set of hand weights from Amazon. The next time you get bored, grab them and tone your arms.

Organize something. Don’t tackle a huge organizational project like your closet. Instead, choose something small and manageable—your underwear drawer, your pantry, or that crowded bookshelf—so you won’t be intimidated. Get rid of things.

Do your laundry. You’ll thank me later when you have clean clothes to wear to the gym.

More Stories

RJ NEEL join hands with RHYTHM

1 day ago

ITC’s B Natural disrupts the beverage category with the launch of a premium range of Fruit Beverages in Siliguri

1 day ago

Go out and vote

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

RJ NEEL join hands with RHYTHM

1 day ago

2 Kolkata Mountaineers Killed On Kanchenjunga Found

1 day ago

ITC’s B Natural disrupts the beverage category with the launch of a premium range of Fruit Beverages in Siliguri

1 day ago

Things to Do When You’re Bored

2 days ago