Things to Do When You’re Bored

Go on a walk. Challenge yourself to leave your cell phone in your purse or pocket. Admire the view. Stop and smell the roses.

Order a small set of hand weights from Amazon. The next time you get bored, grab them and tone your arms.

Organize something. Don’t tackle a huge organizational project like your closet. Instead, choose something small and manageable—your underwear drawer, your pantry, or that crowded bookshelf—so you won’t be intimidated. Get rid of things.

Do your laundry. You’ll thank me later when you have clean clothes to wear to the gym.