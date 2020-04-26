This Akshaya Tritiya, all that glitters is online gold

The Coronavirus pandemic outbreak has not let the gold industry lose its sheen as online gold buying saw an increase of eight per cent on the occasion of the upcoming Akshaya Tritiya festival. With the nationwide lockdown in full swing, pundits had expected the industry to take a hit during the festival. However, online gold buying has shown considerable progress and is expected to increase further in the days to come.

“Gold is an integral part of India’s cultural narrative. As Akshaya Tritiya draws closer, Augmont has observed that people have shown more interest in digital gold buying owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. Gold coins and gold bars in the range of Rs 4-5,000 are more preferable to buyers. As on April 22, Augmont has seen a spike of 8% in gold buying. Akshaya Tritiya has great importance in our culture and we are sure there will be brisk gold buying digitally in the days to come,” said Mr. Sachin Kothari, Director, Augmont.

Augmont has operations in trading of gold and silver coin & bar through its online platform, gold refining, and manufacturing of tamper-proof packaged jewellery. Currently, Augmont has one of the largest gold/silver refineries in Uttarakhand, India in terms of production capacity.

Augmont has a turnover of more than US$1bn which makes it one of the largest networks of bullion dealers across India. Its online platform with 4000+ registered clients. The said platform is India’s first fully electronic over-the-counter (OTC) delivery-based bullion-trading system and arguably the most successful.

