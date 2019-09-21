This Big Billion Day, Flipkart is betting big on the growth of its home category from Tier II and Tier III cities

The homecare category in India has witnessed a sustained growth in the last few years, driven by consumers increasingly shifting towards online purchase due to convenience, availability of cost-effective and value-for-money products.

Introduced on the Flipkart platform in 2014, the home category has seen continuous expansion in the last few years with the aim of meeting the Indian consumers demand. The entire portfolio consists of Home Decor, Home Furnishings, Household and Home Improvement Tools, catering to every home requirement.

With the upcoming Big Billion Day, to be held from 29th September to 04th October 2019, Flipkart is betting big on the growth of its home category from Tier II and Tier III cities.

“As a value-player, we have continuously worked towards solving for Bharat or middle India and consider ecommerce as a solution to penetrate and cater to consumers in these markets. As part of our strategy, we want to ensure that consumers don’t get to compromise on looks and aesthetics of their desired products and hence have been solving in this direction through our widest and affordable selection.” said Nishit Garg, Vice President of Books, General Merchandise and Home at Flipkart.

“We saw this as an opportunity to introduce our private brand ‘Smart Buy’ in the category. Our understanding of consumers in this market coupled with innovation and wide range of product offerings has helped us to drive massive uptake for the brand.”

The category has witnessed a growth of 6x since January 2017, and majority of Flipkart’s consumers for home category come from non-metro markets like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, and Indore. The company has even established hubs in Panipat, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana, considering the demand and focusing on serving the local markets better.

“As we are gearing up for the festive season ahead, Flipkart will introduce a host of new products on the platform to make the sale season worthy and exciting for the consumers. Big Billion Day (BBD) will be the biggest in fact for the entire ecosystem- for our loyal patrons and nurtured sellers alike.” said Garg

The company has recently introduced ‘Hindi’ interface on its platform to tap the next 200 million customers coming online primarily from tier-II, III cities and make them experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner. And to be fully prepared, has also on-boarded 27,000 kiranas across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain. The idea is to make the platform reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festive event, The Big Billion Days.

About Flipkart

The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. Launched in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India’s e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of around 160 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories, Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market, and PhonePe, India’s fastest growing digital payments platform, the Flipkart Group is steering the transformation of commerce in India through technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

