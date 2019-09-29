This Durga Puja, Aashirvaad Atta invites ‘ChotPote’ Kolkatans to participate in a record setting ‘Dhunuchi Naach’

The onset of Durga Puja unleashes a festive spirit across Kolkata that engulfs children and adults alike. From sightings of handcrafted idols of Goddess Durga, to performance of the devotional dance – ‘Dhunuchi’ & Sindoor Khela, to indulging in the Bengali cuisine, to Pandal Hopping and finally to the Murti Visarjan – each is an experience in itself. ITC Ltd.’s Aashirvaad Atta has been adding a ‘ChotPote’ streak to this celebratory zeal every year. This year, Aashirvaad Atta invites people to perform the traditional ‘Dhunuchi Naach’ in an attempt to set the record for the Longest Dhunuchi dance where every participant will receive a certificate from Aashirvaad Atta for their contribution.

In order to be a part of the India Book of Records for the ‘Longest Nonstop Dhunuchi Dance Relay Marathon’, Chotpote participants will have to come in a traditional attire and perform the devotional dance, part of a non-stop, 12 hour relay that will be held at the Baghbazar Puja Pandal on Ashtami, 6th October.

To be a part of the record setting ChotPote Dhunuchi Naach, ChotPote Kolkatans can register themselves at the Baghbazar Puja Pandal on the day of the event.

Date – 6th October, 2019 (Sunday)

Venue – Baghbazar Puja Pandal

Time – 11 am to 12 am (midnight)

