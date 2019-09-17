This Durga Puja make your home festive ready with Nimyle

This Durga Puja make your home festive ready with ITC’s Nimyle. To celebrate the festive season, Dr. Latha V Anand, a PhD in Biotechnology recommends using natural products for cleaning homes instead of utilising harsh chemicals.

With the season being all about fresh new beginning and removing all that is old and dirty from homes, here are few tips on cleaning the home effectively-

· Floor Cleaning:

It’s imperative to use natural floor cleaners such as Nimyle for safe and clean homes. This is especially important if you have pets or kids because other floor cleaners consist of active chlorine systems which may leave harmful residue post usage on the floors, instead Nimyle Herbal Floor cleaner uses the power of neem where cleaning is done naturally and effectively thereby protecting you from hundreds of disease-causing germs. The best way to clean the floor is by cleaning it in parts. Remember to squeeze out the excess amount of water.

· Cleaning Kitchen Slabs:

Kitchen counters are known for their tough stains due to the cooking and cutting. In such cases, it is important to use a cleaner that has anti-bacterial properties like Nimyle which ensures a germ-free kitchen counter, and a fresh long-lasting fragrance leading to a wholesome and healthier cooking experience.

· Cleaning the Store Room:

It is important to clean the store room and ensure that each corner is cleaned properly as grains and other groceries are stored there. One can see moths and other insects breeding in the containers, if the room is not cleaned and maintained properly. At such times, ensure that the room is cleaned properly by using neem or neem oil in it.

· Cleaning Children’s Rooms:

Children’s rooms must have high amount of cleanliness at all times. Infants in the house are more likely to play with toys and stay in contact with the floor most of the times. Hence it is very important to clean surfaces with an anti-bacterial and natural cleaner such as Nimyle.

· Cleaning Corners:

It is more likely than not, that we forget to clean corners, where dust as well as spiders spin their webs and make it their home. Use a cloth that has been dipped in Nimyle infused water to clean them. This will ensure a thorough clean-up as Nimyle is comprised with the goodness of Neem and leave a fresh long lasting fragrance as well.

Dr. Latha V Anand, a PhD in Biotechnology says “Chemicals are used extensively because we assume harsher chemicals clean better. In India, we have been effectively using natural products for home cleaning from centuries, giving us the same results as modern chemical products. Neem based products like Nimyle are perfect for homes that are looking at adapting Eco-friendly options. Before you bring any cleaning product home, read the back of the label. Choose products with natural ingredients over chemicals. Using natural products are not only beneficial for homes but also for the environment. Shift to natural products and do yourself and the environment a big favour.”

