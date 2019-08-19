THIS RAKSHA BANDHAN, 92.7 BIG FM AND GULF OIL CELEBRATED THE LOVE OF SIBLINGS

92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, in association with Gulf Oil and Behala Bodhoyon, culminated a unique campaign, ‘Suraksha Bandhan’ marking the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The campaign was targeted at truck drivers and their families, aimed to extend the gratitude by reducing the distance between them and their sisters on this auspicious festival. The radio station, through its heart-touching campaign, made sure that these heroes behind the wheel celebrate this special day in a very unique way.

As a part of the campaign, the radio network invited truck drivers and their sisters to share their stories, moments, requests or messages for each other. The stories were shared on-air as well as on the digital platforms of the radio network. A special hotline was created for truck drivers, their sisters, truck operators and truck company owners. Further, 92.7 BIG FM RJs met the families of the truck drivers to understand their work schedules and lives. Meanwhile, they also collected 927 rakhis and messages from the sisters of these truck drivers.

The collected Rakhis and messages were further hand delivered by BIG FM to Transport Nagars of other nine selected cities namely Mumbai, Asansol, Indore, Varanasi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kanpur and Bhopal for Raksha Bandhan celebration. The hardworking truck drivers were invited to celebrate the festival. The network’s female jocks distributed Rakhis and messages shared by their sisters, family, friends etc, and engaged with Suraksha Champions in a fun-filled conversation. 10 lucky sisters with best messages for their brothers were selected for the Surprise Rakhi Celebration with their Suraksha Champion brothers.

Commenting on the campaign RJ Pamela said, “Raksha Bandhan is a time for siblings to celebrate their love. Unfortunately, every year most of these truckers are busy delivering our packages from one city to another and missing out on precious family time. This initiative helped us spread so many smiles, it was a beautiful experience. We received 927 messages from truck drivers and their sisters. I’m so happy to be part of this initiative.”

The radio network throughout the duration of the campaign aired stories of sisters who were away from home or their brothers. A hotline was open for all truck drivers, truck operators and owners. RJs across cities accepted requests and messages for siblings who are separated by distance.



