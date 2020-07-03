~This World Music day, Sony YAY! celebrates the unbeatable spirit of kids with the song – Phir Dil Bolega YAY!

Music is known to give wings to one’s imagination. Transcending boundaries and

languages, music has the potential to bring people closer and spread happiness and

amongst them. Especially for kids across age groups, the musical notes of nursery rhymes,

jingles and songs take absolutely no time to bring a smile on their face. Today, as the kids

brave the testing times by staying at home, Sony YAY! is celebrating this healing power of

music on this World Music Day by bringing kids a hope instilling song – Phir Dil Bolega

YAY!

Through this special song, the kids’ entertainment channel aims to rally the kids, laud their

patience and give them a hopeful sneak peek of the playful days that lie ahead. The song

showcases an unusual narrative from acknowledging the struggle of kids in the current

situation to innovative and fun-filled ways to overcome boredom. The catchy phrase “Dil

bolega YAY!” is everything that screams optimism and is a perfect song to uplift

everybody’s mood across all age groups!

Echoing the same sentiment, Popular singers like Arvind Vegda, Aftab Singh, MC Sanna

came together to support the channel in this initiative by creating their own rendition of

the song Phir Dil Bolega YAY! which doubled up as a bonus for the young fans of Sony

YAY!

Check out the song here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loaJ9nretIM&feature=youtu.be

Comments:

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!

“Kids are undoubtedly the centre of everything that we do and its impressive how kids

across the country have put such a brave face during the on-going situation. There is

nothing better than music to elevate the mood and hence we have created this uplifting

song for our little fans to up their morale. There would have been no better day than the

World Music Day to launch the same and instil the sense of hope in them for the fun days

to come”