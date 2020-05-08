Time for stronger employee-employer relationships

By Kuldip Maity

The coronavirus pandemic is leading companies and organisations to introspect about the gamut of practices from the organisation of production to managing human resources. For organisations having to function during the lockdown as well as those who will have to pick up the pieces when they reopen, the big challenge is to optimise performance despite the resource crunch.



The bottom line now: the employee-employer relationship is back in focus.



We must admit that over the last few decades the humane face of all organisations has been felt as fading. This has widened the gap between employees and their employer.The loyalty factor that once took the centre-stage in business relation has ebbed in the age of electronic relationship. There was a time when an enterprise could depend on its staff to bear with the management and slog along to keep the business afloat during a period of crisis.



The crisis created by the coronavirus lockdown,while imposing a lot of hardship, has also created the crucial space for rethinking the values of the past and the associated long-run benefits of a cordial and humane employer-employee relationship. The coming days are not going to be easy. Difficult times, due to the deprivation that it brings in its wake, are also times for increased level of conflicts across various societal and economic relations. Managing conflict on the shop or office floor therefore would also be crucial for maintaining productivity or even raising it. The bar for human resource management is going to be at a new high.



The conflict management will just be a part of the game. The greater challenge, especially for smaller companies, will be in retaining talent. Given the inevitable economic downturn, the salary across the spectrum will be compromised. Talents will try to preserve and raise their remuneration by moving across into bigger companies. That’s a natural inclination that can only be reined with better employee-employer relationship. The companies that will be able to play the loyalty card will win in this race.



And then of course there is the issue of raising productivity. The game of survival in the coming days will be to generate greater productivity in relation to a salary level that would tend to remain pegged at the current level for some time to come. Given the choked supply in the market and all business entities trying to kick start their operations, the prices are predicted to rise. This, together with a stationary or even lower remuneration package, would imply a reduced real income for the salaried. The motivation factor for the employee to contribute beyond their ability will therefore be low. Those companies with a good track record in caring for the employees will have every chance to do better given the challenges the economy is throwing up.



The time, therefore, has come for us to rejig and rethink about HR. The employees indeed are resources. But we must transcend our traditional thought and think of it as Humane Relation, should we intend to overcome the current challenges and win the game.

– (Author of the article is the MD & CEO of VFS)