TIMELESS FROSTED BEAUTY” – a Pan Indian winter special

National Luxury Spa Chain Smayaa Spa.This Smayaa presents a range of “winter Special” additions on all their services -Body Therapies, Scrubs, Facial and Warps. Samayaa has been spearheading the Spa movement of India, by adding the aspect of Ayurveda in their services. this is turn renders a more holistic healing, as an end result . This is where the art of spa meets the science of Ayurveda.For this winter, the Body Therapies are starting at 1.600 INR and Facials at 1,200 INR

With these winter special services, we frost you with timeless beauty.we are operational in Kolkata, , Bhubaneswar , Raipur, Chandigarh(Zirakpur), Varanasi, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Srinagar and Katra.



