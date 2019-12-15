Timeless frosted beauty- a winter special offer in Bengaluru and Lucknow!

Special winter campaign that frosts you with timeless beauty.Winter is the time where our skin requires a lot of care in a dual role- to fight the dehydration due to less moisture in the air and airborne pollution . Plus there is overall stress relief and rejuvenation that maintains a balance of Chakras in one’s body. This winter Samayaa World Spa presents a holistic combination of Spa treatments and Ayurveda that frosts you with timeless beauty. These services are inclusive of all treatments like Body Therapies, Facials, Scrubs, Wraps and Foot reflexology. These offers are available in our centers in Lucknow and Bengaluru.Body Therapies are starting at 1600 INR and Facials at 1200 INR

