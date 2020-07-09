Titli: A journey from aspirations to fulfillment

Star Jalsha is proud to present their latest venture “Titli”, a story of a young dreamer. It is a tribute to all the dreamers who have defied all odds to fulfill their aspirations and make a mark in the world.

The show charts the journey of a young Titli, whose life has been a challenge right from the start. A simple yet ambitious girl, Titli was bereft of life’s joys since birth. Having lost her mother at a young age, she lived with her father in the village. She grew up alone and found solace in the sky. She would spend hours watching the airplanes conquer the sky, yearning to spread her wings and fly. An unfortunate accident leads to the loss of her hearing ability yet, it doesn’t deter her from fulfilling her dream- that of being a pilot.

In the course of her journey, she meets Sunny, son of her father’s friend. Aimless and mischievous Sunny finds a purpose in life when he meets Titli. Together they set on the journey to fulfill Titli’s dream of becoming a pilot. The show will explore the journey of Titli and how she overcomes life’s adversities to conquer her aspiration of becoming a Pilot.

The show is produced by master storytellers Tent Cinema who have presented shows like Ke Apon Ke Por. Madhupriya Chowdhury will be seen in the titular role and Aryann Bhowmik will be seen as Sunny.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Susanta Das, Producer, Titli said, “Titli embodies the spirit of those innumerable women who dare to make their dreams a reality. It is a journey of a young under-privileged girl with a hearing disability who dreams of becoming a pilot. It will depict how her wings of desire gave her the strength to fly higher. We hope that the audience enjoys this.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Avishek Mandal, Channel Head and EVP, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies said, “Star Jalsha has always been keen on telling stories of powerful women who embody the Cholo Paltai spirit, fight against all odds to change not just the course of their lives but also of those around them. Our new show ‘Titli’ depicts the journey of one such woman. She overcomes her hearing limitations and societal prejudice to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. Titli aims to inspire women to go beyond their limitations to discover their true aspirations.”

‘Titli’ will be on air from 13th July onwards, every Monday to Sunday at 6.30 pm only on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.