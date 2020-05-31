TKM clocks 1639 units in the month of May, as opposed to 12138 units last year

TKM today announced that the company sold a total of 1639 units in the month of May 2020.

The company had sold a total of 12,138 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month last

year, as well as exported 928 units of the Etios.



Having announced resumption of production in its plant in Bidadi since 26 th May, TKM has been catering

to the pending orders that the company had received, ever since the nationwide lockdown was

announced. The month of May also witnessed gradual restart of Toyota dealership in certain parts of the

country. By mid-May, almost 60% of Toyota dealerships were operational. However, this did not

comprise of the key metropolitan markets. As the lockdown relaxed, TKM was able to cater to customers

in other markets as well.



Commenting on the monthly sales, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said, “We are

thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us resume

production last month. We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country

and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of

quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less,

we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under a normal situation.

However, retail sales (sale from dealer to customer) have been much higher when compared to

wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at

dealerships. We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through

digital platforms.



We are very thankful to our customers as well who trust us and our products as well as have been patient

with us. We have now resumed operations in more than 300 Toyota outlets across the country, with

ongoing sales operations in close to 220 outlets and service operations in more than 230 outlets. From

sales and service point of view, business is ramping up and we are exceeding 50% of our normal capacity

from the open outlets.



We would like to ensure our customers that with the resumption of production at our plant, our first aim

is to cater to the immediate needs of our customers in areas where deliveries are possible. We have been

receiving online orders as well and have started to address them, while placing the highest priority to the

safety and well-being of all stakeholders and by adopting the ‘Safety and Health First’ approach at all

times.”

