TKM clocks 1639 units in the month of May, as opposed to 12138 units last year

TKM clocks 1639 units in the month of May, as opposed to 12138 units last year3 min read
TKM today announced that the company sold a total of 1639 units in the month of May 2020.
The company had sold a total of 12,138 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month last
year, as well as exported 928 units of the Etios.
Having announced resumption of production in its plant in Bidadi since 26 th May, TKM has been catering
to the pending orders that the company had received, ever since the nationwide lockdown was
announced. The month of May also witnessed gradual restart of Toyota dealership in certain parts of the
country. By mid-May, almost 60% of Toyota dealerships were operational. However, this did not
comprise of the key metropolitan markets. As the lockdown relaxed, TKM was able to cater to customers
in other markets as well.
Commenting on the monthly sales, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said, “We are
thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us resume
production last month. We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country
and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of
quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less,
we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under a normal situation.
However, retail sales (sale from dealer to customer) have been much higher when compared to
wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at
dealerships. We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through
digital platforms.
We are very thankful to our customers as well who trust us and our products as well as have been patient
with us. We have now resumed operations in more than 300 Toyota outlets across the country, with
ongoing sales operations in close to 220 outlets and service operations in more than 230 outlets. From
sales and service point of view, business is ramping up and we are exceeding 50% of our normal capacity
from the open outlets.
We would like to ensure our customers that with the resumption of production at our plant, our first aim
is to cater to the immediate needs of our customers in areas where deliveries are possible. We have been
receiving online orders as well and have started to address them, while placing the highest priority to the
safety and well-being of all stakeholders and by adopting the ‘Safety and Health First’ approach at all
times.”