Top business leaders and students join hands for global strike, demand action on climate change

Global warming in recent decades has taken global temperature to its highest level in the past millennium. The glaciers are melting at an alarming rate and the sea levels are rising every year. Taking a cue from Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environment activist, students and the corporate world join hands to tackle the growing menace.



Suntuity REI feels if the world does not act now to save the planet, the future generations will not have a planet to live on and that will eventually lead to human extinction. Hence, to extend their support the brand would be participating in the Global Climate Change Strike on 27th September 2019, 4pm at Carter Road, Bandra.

“The repercussions of our inactions on climate change will be borne by future generations. Climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, has made young people realize their rights for a clean environment,” said Imaan Javan, Director, Suntuity.

The movement, called Fridays for Future, began in August 2018, after Thunberg, sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks, to protest against the lack of action on the climate crisis. The hashtags #FridaysForFuture and #ClimateStrike started spreading across the world and many students and organisations began to protest outside their parliaments and local city halls.

“At Suntuity, we encourage the use of renewable energy over fossil fuels to prevent global warming and avert environmental catastrophe,” Javan added.

