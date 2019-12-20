Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 begins its Third Edition journey in Kolkata

Top Food Blogger Awards, a platform initiated and organised by Candid Communication & Sidd’s Hospitality with the aim to honour and celebrate the excellent work of the young and vibrant social influencers and bloggers. The City of Joy witnessed the announcement of the Third Edition of Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 at The Astor. The occasion was graced by the Honourable Mr. Kasemsan Thongsiri, Deputy Consul-General, Ms. Venus Asawapoom, Consul, & Mr. Nutt Svasti – Salee, Consul of The Royal Thai Consulate, Kolkata and eminent personalities like Ms. Farah Khan, Ms. Aakanksha Manglani, Mrs. India Worldwide East 2018 and Mr. Indroneel Mukerjee, Popular Designer. Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Director, Candid Communication and Co Founder of Top Food Blogger Awardswas present to address the media.

Top Food Blogger Awards was started with the objective to reward bloggers in segments of the quality of writing, the uniqueness of the subjects covered, the level of love displayed in the words on the virtual page and of course, the quality of the photographs and the level of love displayed in taking them. Setting a benchmark in the industry, Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 continues its journey of celebration of bloggers, cooks, photographers and travelers who have taken to the web to tell stories and get everyone excited!

Present on the occasion,Ms. Paromita Ghosh, Director, Candid Communication and Co Founder of Top Food Blogger Awards said “We are glad to bring forward the third Edition of Top Food Blogger Awards, a platform that discover and celebrate these talents who always offers information about the culinary world. Blogging has rapidly become one of the trendiest ways of communicating and spreading information and news. They are factually many individuals who are into blogging whose number and demands are increasing day by day. It is an honor to bring them to the limelight and giving them the recognition.”

Mr. Ankur Siddiqui, Director of Sidd’s Hospitality and Top Food Blogger Awards said “Blogging has become a real social phenomenon over the past few years and for good reason too. We have more surprises in store this year. On special demand from the blogging fraternity for two consecutive years and considering the present trend, TFBA for the first time is introducing two additional Award Categories i.e. Lifestyle & Fashion and Travel for TFBA 3.0. This time TFBA 2020 will feature Announcement of the Award, Nomination Party, Makeover Session, Panel Discussion and the Grand Finale Ceremony.”

The third chapter of Top Food Blogger Awards features 14 categories. The categories are as following Best Food Travel Blog, Most Inspired Weeknight Dinners, Best Food Instagram, Best Drinks Blog, Best Baking & Sweets Blog, Food & Culture Blog Award, Best Food Videos, Best New Food Grammar, Best Photography, The Obsessive Award: Best Special Interest Blog, Nuveau Food Blogger of the Year, Best Storytelling Blog of the Year, Best Lifestyle And Fashion Blog Of The Year And Thai Airways Travel Blog Of The Year

The nominations start from 20th December 2019 until 20th January 2020 after this the nominees voting will start begin soon. The first five female bloggers to nominate themselves will get a makeover session at a chosen date. Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 will also consist of a panel discussion followed by a meet and greet session for the nominees and then the Grand Finale of Top Food Blogger Awards 2020 will take place

